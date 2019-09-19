Stoup Brewing Announces Fresh Hop Release Schedule

SEATTLE – It’s fast and furious, and a super special time of the year in the Pacific Northwest– Fresh Hop season“We’re always excited about fresh hop season because it is a unique time of year that allows us to really connect with the farmers that are so integral to what we are doing year round,” said Brad Benson, Head Brewer of Stoup Brewing.

“We are spoiled here in the PNW being so close to the hop fields,” adds Robyn Schumacher, Brewer at Stoup Brewing. “It’s amazing to get to run out to the farms for hop pick-ups, say hello, then drive back to the brewery to brew that same day.”

“We’re really looking forward to our first pick-up of Chinook hops from Roy Farms in Yakima,” said Benson. “As well as Triumph hops from Sodbusters Farm in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. While we have brewed with Chinook,this will be our first Chinook fresh hop beer. And Triumph is a relativity newhop out of the public breeding program, and a first time fresh hop for us.”

“Of course, we are always grateful for our continuing relationships with the famers and farm workers who grow and harvest hops for us in Yakima at Loza Farm, Perrault Ranches, Loftus Ranches, and Carpenter Ranches,”adds Schumacher.

Stoup Brewing plans to release six or so fresh hop beers this season, but much like harvest time, things can change. All beers will be available on draft and in crowlers at Stoup Brewing, as well as local bars around town.

Here’s the current fresh hop release schedule:

Centennial Fresh Hop IPA6% ABVCentennial hops from CLS Farms, Yakima, Washington

Release 9/10

Simcoe Fresh Hop IPA

7% ABV

Simcoe hops from Perrault Ranches, Yakima, Washington

Release 9/24 to 9/26

Triumph Fresh Hop Pale

6-8% ABC

Triumph hops from Sodbuster Farms, Willamette Valley, Oregon

Release 9/26 to 9/28

Citra Fresh Hop IPA

6% ABV

Citra hops from CarpenterRanches, Yakima, Washington

Release 9/27 to 9/30

A Two Hop Blend Collaboration with Varietal Beer Co*

6-8% ABV

Citra hops from Loza Farms, Yakima, Washington

El Dorado hops from CLS Farms, Yakima, Washington

Release 9/30 to 10/2

*This collaboration will be on draft at both breweries and select accounts in Seattle and Yakima

Mosaic Fresh Hop IPA6% ABVMosaic hops from Loftus Ranches, Yakima, Washington

Release 10/5

Chinook Fresh Hop IPA Collaboration with Chuck’s Hop Shops, Latona Pub, Hopvine Pub and The Fiddler Inn

6% to 8% ABV

Chinook hops from Roy Farms, Yakima, Washington

Release 10/10

*This collaboration will be on draft and in 4x16oz cans

About Stoup Brewing

Opened in 2013 by Brad Benson, Lara Zahaba, and Robyn Schumacher, Stoup Brewing is a family friendly craft brewery located in Ballard’s Brewery District. Revered for their dedication and innovation tothe art and science of making beer, Stoup has a garnered numerous awards and a devoted following. With up to 21 beers on tap, an inviting year round beer garden, private event space, and a rotating selection of food trucks, Stoup isa welcoming destination for the beer enthusiast of every level. Root beer fans welcome too! Stoup opens weekdays at 3pm and weekends at 12pm.To learn more, visit stoupbrewing.com. Stoup Brewing is located at 1108 NW 52nd Street in Seattle, Washington.