Stormalong Cider Releases ‘White Mountain Magic’ Winter Seasonal Unfiltered Cider

SHERBORN, Massachusetts – Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts-based cidery, announced the release of a new winter seasonal unfiltered cider, White Mountain Magic, made with a blend of spices and a hint of New Hampshire Maple Syrup.

For this release, Stormalong sourced local New Hampshire apples from Lull Farm in Hollis, NH and Alyson’s Orchard in Walpole, NH. Stormalong Cider then gathered organic maple syrup from Patch Orchards in Lebanon, NH for a hint of maple.

Featuring ingredients sourced in New Hampshire, this cider is a perfect winter companion after a day on the slopes or other outdoor winter activities. It is made with freshly pressed apples and organic maple syrup from NH, blended with chicory root, dandelion root, cinnamon, and vanilla beans. As an homage to the beauty and serenity of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, this winter seasonal cider is savory and appetizing with a flavor profile reminiscent of freshly baked goods. A perfect reward and companion after a day in the great outdoors.

“This cider recalls memories of invigorating days out in the White Mountains skiing and snowboarding at some of the wonderful ski areas in New Hampshire. I’d usually carry an apple as a snack on these trips, and there is a deliciousness of being out in the crisp air, crunching into a tart and juicy apple and taking it all in. Then reflecting further on the morning rituals of breakfast, pancakes, waffles, coffee, etc, getting ready for the day. That’s what this cider is all about. It’s not overly sweet, made with whole ingredients that are full of flavor and blended with this experience in mind. There is a hint of maple, but not an overpowering fake maple flavor that is cloying. The cider pours a “stout” like copper, and is satisfying without being too intense or sickly sweet. The fresh apple vibe is at the front of the palate coupled with a deeper flavor profile to help warm the soul and spirit”

White Mountain Magic, like all of our cider, is gluten-free, and is 5.2% ABV. It will be available in 16oz. 4-packs now through March 2022 in bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut as well as in our Sherborn, MA store and online through our website.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples.

