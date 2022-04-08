Stormalong Cider Releases ‘Tropical Voyage’ Spring/Summer Seasonal Cider

SHERBORN, Massachusetts – Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts-based cidery, announced the release of a new spring / summer seasonal cider, Tropical Voyage, made with pineapple and guava.

Featuring high quality, freshly pressed apples sourced from local orchards and blended with real not-from-concentrate pineapple juice and guava. This tropical cider is well-balanced, crisp and refreshingly crushable clocking in at 5.8% ABV. Tropical Voyage is available now, just in time for spring and will have you sipping your way through summer.

“We’re all about balance when it comes to making cider. We want the ingredients to speak individually but also want the flavors to blend in proportion so they work together,” said Shannon Edgar, founder of Stormalong Cider. “So, when we were working on Tropical Voyage, we wanted the pineapple flavor to come through on the front palate with the guava and apple flavors shining on the back palate. We didn’t want any ingredient to overpower the blend. We also did not want this cider to be overly sweet so that it was cloying which we find in a lot of products with pineapple. This cider is really crushable with only about 5 grams of sugar coming naturally from the pineapple juice and guava. There is no added sugar. Additionally there are no artificial flavor ingredients or enhancements, just whole ingredients carefully blended and made into an inspiring cider for the warmer months.”

Like all of Stormalong’s offerings, Tropical Voyage is naturally gluten-free and made with carefully sourced local apples which are freshly pressed and fermented with care. No added sugars, concentrates, water, artificial ingredients, natural flavors or essences. 100% real.

Tropical Voyage will be available on draft and in 16 oz. 4-packs at select bars, restaurants and retail locations throughout MA, ME, NH, RI, CT and Los Angeles County starting this month. Consumers can also order online for direct-to-consumer delivery or visit Stormalong’s Store Locator to find where Tropical Voyage is available.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples.

For More Information:

https://www.stormalong.com/cider/tropical-voyage