Stormalong Cider Releases Heirloom Apple Variety 4-Pack

SHERBORN, Mass. — Stormalong Cider, a Massachusetts-based cidery, has announced the release of a new Heirloom Variety 4-Pack as part of the company’s Rare Apple Series. The variety pack includes a mix of four distinct, dry ciders made with New England Heirloom apples all packaged in 16 ounce cans.

The mission of our Rare Apple Series is to highlight the extraordinary virtues of cider-oriented, heirloom apples and their exquisite transformation into distinguished cider. The apples used in these ciders were all grown in New England on small orchards and then carefully fermented, aged and blended into the small batches created for this sampler. Each of the four blends showcase the unique aromas and flavors that true cider apples can bring to the table.

The four ciders in this variety pack include:

Yarlington Mill – Made with a blend of Yarlington Mill, Kingston Black and Wickson apples. This cider has a rich, tannic structure from the bittersweet and bittersharp apples used in the blend. These tannins combine with an aged, caramel-like acidity and slightly mineral character.

Ashmead’s Kernel – Made with a blend of Ashmead’s Kernel, Roxbury Russet and Knobbed Russet apples. This cider has a distinctive rich flavor that is well balanced with tart and tangy acidity. This cider highlights the fruit with fewer tannins.

Winesap – Single varietal made with 100% Stayman Winesap apples. It’s crisp and fruit forward with notes of strawberry and jammy fruit.

Esopus Spitzenburg – Made with a blend of Esopus Spitzenburg, Calville Blanc D’Hiver and Chisel Jersey apples. This cider has a rich, well-rounded acidity with a complex layered finish. Along with the Yarlington Mill blend, this cider also highlights tannins and astringency.

“The seemingly unlimited potential in the thousands of apple varieties was something that fascinated me about cider right out of the gate,” said Shannon Edgar, founder of Stormalong Cider. “Fortunately, in New England, we still have a significant amount of ‘heirloom’ or sometimes called ‘antique’ apple varieties still in the ground. We’re rediscovering and just scratching the surface in the United States on the history of cider and apples, with some varieties originating as early as the 1600’s. Just like wine and famous grape varieties, cider can yield impressive results when made with unique apples grown with high levels of acidity, sugar, and tannins. One of cider’s biggest challenges is educating consumers about these possibilities and elevating the perception. This is one of the goals of the variety pack and we’re excited for people to experience all the different blends.”

The limited Heirloom Variety 4-pack will be available in Massachusetts, California, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.

About Stormalong Cider

Stormalong Cider, founded in 2014, is a Massachusetts-based craft cider company producing a wide range of ciders focused on apple quality and character. Using a blend of culinary and rare heirloom varieties, Stormalong ferments and ages its ciders with traditional and modern techniques showcasing the unique characteristics of these diverse apples. Fascinated and inspired by America’s robust hard cider lineage, Stormalong aims to showcase the diversity, flavor and quality of cider made with the right apples. For more information visit www.stormalong.com or follow Stormalong on Instagram @stormalongcider.