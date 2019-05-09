Stony Creek Brewery Releases Sun Juice Tropical Lager

BRANFORD, Conn. — Embracing the rise of craft brewed lagers, and celebrating all things juicy, Stony Creek Brewery has introduced Sun Juice Tropical Lager, an inventive new Summer Seasonal beer. This slightly hazy, easy drinking and incredibly juicy tropical lager is perfect for the Summer Season. It is available in 12 oz. cans and ‘stubby” bottle 6-packs everywhere their beer is sold.

“We are starting our 5th summer here on the Creek,” said Stony Creek president Ed Crowley Jr. “We have a talented brewing team, so I felt it was time to challenge them to evolve and innovate a new Sun Juice”

The foundation of this beer is a traditional Pilsner beer, featuring an incredibly smooth and clean malt base that is the result of brewing with high end Bohemian Pilsner Malt. Beyond that, there is nothing traditional about this pilsner. Copious late additions of Citra, Simcoe and Idaho 7 hops contribute pungent notes of tropical citrus, passionfruit and papaya that perfectly evoke memories of tropical cocktails and brilliant sunsets (or sun rises! no judging here) on the water.

“This really is the prefect summer beer,” commented brewmaster Andy Schwartz. “It has something for everyone. It’s a super easy drinking lager, with big tropical flavors, and massive juicy hop aromas that are seriously exciting. I can’t wait to sit on our deck and drink this one.”

Stony Creek Brewery is a Regional Brewery located in Branford, Connecticut. Their beers have won numerous awards at the prestigious World Beer Cup and Great American Beer Festival. They specialize in beers that are a fusion of clean and bold west coast flavors and east coast balance and drinkability. They call this “Aggressively Laid-Back Beer”.

Stony Creek Brewery, LLC, is a member of both the Brewers Association and the Connecticut Craft Beer Guild and is distributed in:

Connecticut: Dichello Distributors, Hartford Distributors, Levine Distributing

Maine: Federal Distributors, Maine Distributors, National Distributors, Valley Distributors

Massachusetts: Horizon Beverage, Quality Beverage, Williams Distributing, Girardi Distributors

New Hampshire: Amoskeag Beverages

New York: Saratoga Eagle, Try It, Lake Beverage, Dana, Dutchess Beer, Eagle Beverage, Seneca Beverage, Rocco Testani , Sprit and Sanzone Distributors, Boening Brothers and D. Bertoline & Sons

Rhode Island: Horizon Beverage

Vermont: Farrell Distributing

For more information on Stony Creek Brewery visit them on Facebook at facebook.com/StonyCreekBeer/ or visit the Stony Creek Brewery website at www.stonycreekbeer.com.