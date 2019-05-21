Stony Creek Brewery Releases Koi Bird IPA

BRANFORD, Conn. — A Koi Fish tattoo is the muse behind Stony Creek Brewery’s iconic heron. The bold, yet graceful lines are the inspiration behind their aggressively laid-back beer. And now, Koi Bird is an exciting evolution in beer that pays tribute to this remarkable image that defines the Stony Creek Brewery brand. For a limited time, Koi Bird is available in 16 oz. 4-packs and draft.

Koi Bird is a Citra dry hopped beer fermented with Sake Yeast and Grapefruit Juice. Sake yeast gives the beer a silky body that finishes with a hint of rice wine floral perfume-like notes. Jasmine Rice, for classic Thai rice aroma, and Red Rice, for a hint of nuttiness, add complexity and depth. The Grapefruit juice harmonizes perfectly with the intense citrus aromas from a heavy dose of Citra dry hops.

“Our brewing team wanted to come up with a new take on the hazy, juicy IPA,” commented Stony Creek Brewmaster Andy Schwartz. “We saw this as an opportunity to evolve the style. By using sake yeast we were able to create something incredibly exciting and innovative.”

Koi Bird will be available all summer long everywhere Stony Creek Beer is sold.

Stony Creek Brewery is a Regional Brewery located in Branford, Connecticut. Their beers have won numerous awards at the prestigious World Beer Cup and Great American Beer Festival. They specialize in beers that are a fusion of clean and bold west coast flavors and east coast balance and drinkability. They call this “Aggressively Laid-Back Beer”.

