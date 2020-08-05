Stone Pilot Series Produces its First Year-Round Beer: Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – In early 2020 Stone Brewing launched the Stone Pilot Series to trial beers for a coveted spot on its national year-round lineup. Midway through the year, the second release in the series has proven itself worthy. Stone Brewing announces that Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager is here to stay, and to celebrate, releases its new companion, the Stone Michelada Mix.

The Stone Pilot Series was designed to trial new and out-of-the-ordinary beers. Stone Neverending Haze IPA, a low-ABV offering outsold projections and still may earn a spot in the 2021 lineup. In September, Stone will release a third offering that seriously challenges expectations and showcases the team’s innovation. However, the team will waste no time elevating the authentic Baja-inspired lager to full-time without any lapse in production and distribution.

In celebration of Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager’s success, Stone also announces the release of its Stone Michelada Mix. Not in the sauce business, but most definitely in the any-excuse-to-drink-a-beer business, Stone has perfected the mix of tomato juice, hot sauce, peppers and spices. The 32oz mix is available for $9.99 + tax and shipping at shop.stonebrewing.com. It will soon be sold in stores alongside Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager.

This month marked the sale of 100,000 case equivalents of Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. In the Southern California market, sales of some packaging formats of the beer even rival Stone IPA, the company’s #1 selling brand. Beer drinkers have spoken: They think this cerveza es Buena.

“I’m an IPA guy, but this is a FANTASTIC lager, especially post run!”

– @m_mortensen “Such a refreshing lager…….. perfect for micheladas or the beach.”

– @beats_brews_and_booze_ “I’d describe it as what a [insert beer name we won’t say] should taste like but without all the extra work of adding the right amount of lime & salt.”

– @moose_drinks_craft “Crisp, light easy drinking lager that pairs with warm weather, pajamas and thirst… quite nicely!”

– @thebeeradviser “Salt and lime already included. Perfect for a quarantine day when all you can do is pelt your kids with water balloons Billy Madison style. Refreshing as hell with dope a** artwork.”

– @mccarlos24 was via quarantine.beerblog “Very refreshing after a day on the beach working on my sunburn. Perfect blend of salt and lime. One doesn’t overpower the other.”

– @millercharlesc And Stone’s very own Jeremy Moynier, Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation says:

"Stone Buneaveza Salt & Lime Lager came out of our brewery at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station where we had the idea to create a Mexican Lager that really stood out. Additionally, we wanted the lime and salt added to the beer so you wouldn't have to worry about adding that yourself. We were blown away by this beer as all the ingredients really work well together: fresh lime throughout, just the right amount of salt, and the perfect malt background that supports those aromas and flavors. It's hard to just drink one of these and it's perfect for a multitude of outdoor activities. We knew this beer was too good not to do something bigger with it. So, there's no surprise that it had a successful test run in our Stone Pilot Series! We're thrilled to be brewing it (and enjoying it ourselves!) year-round." QUICK FACTS Name: Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager

Stats: 4.7% ABV

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans, 19.2oz cans, 12oz 12-pack cans and bottles & draft

Name: Stone Michelada Mix

Packaging: 32oz bottle TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Light straw, very clear, and thin white head.

Aroma: Clean with dominant fresh-squeezed lime juice and slight, pleasant corn chip.

Taste: Lime throughout with a touch of sweet malt.

Palate: Ultra crisp and refreshing and very balanced. A slight tartness with light bitterness and a refreshing, drying character.

About Stone Brewing

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The company operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations throughout the US and the nation’s largest craft-centric beer distributor, Stone Distributing Co. Stone’s bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers are available in all 50 states and more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Stone Brewing and its commitment to independence, sustainability, philanthropy and the art of brewing, visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.