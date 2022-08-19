Stone IPA Celebrates 25 Years

ESCONDIDO, California – Stone Brewing is celebrating 26 years of brewing bold, carefully crafted IPAs with uncompromising quality. To celebrate, Stone Brewing announces Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA, an amped up nod to the beer that started it all, Stone IPA.

25 years ago, Stone celebrated the first anniversary of the fledgling brewery with a beer that was a far cry from the craft beer norms of the time. It was far too intense. It was far too hoppy and bitter. Yet it became the shot heard ‘round the world, and beer history was changed forever. This year, to celebrate the beer that (eventually) launched generations of hop fanatics, the brewery presents an imperial version that made Stone’s name among the budding craft beer legions. Stone IPA is still Stone’s best-selling beer.

Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA is loaded with gloriously bitter notes of piney, citrus, resinous dankness. It’s full-bodied and warming at 9.7% ABV. Heaps of Centennial hops make this everything there is to love about Stone’s classic West Coast IPA style. Pair it with other bold flavors like Shiitake Garlic Noodles, Mango Habanero Shrimp Tacos and summery peach cobbler.

“One of our favorite releases every year is in the summer when we celebrate our anniversary,” shared Jeremy Moynier, Stone Brewing Sr. Manager of Brewing. This supped-up version of Stone IPA and its massive amounts of Centennial hops is the perfect way to honor this trailblazing West Coast Style IPA and Stone’s 26 years.”

Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA is now available nationwide in 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles and draft. Visit the Stone website for shipping direct to addresses in CA, OH, VA and Washington D.C. or locate the beer by zip code.

Stone will celebrate its 26th anniversary with celebrations across all its locations the weekend of August 26 – 28, 2022.

QUICK FACTS:

Name: Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA

ABV: 9.7%

IBUs: 80

Availability: Nationwide

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans, 22oz bottles & draft

TASTING NOTES:

Appearance: Orange, clear, with a fluffy white head.

Aroma: Dank, pine, grapefruit and orange with black pepper, lemon, floral, malt caramel, melon and hints of mango.

Taste: Grapefruit, orange blossom honey, stone fruit, melon, toffee and herbal notes.

Palate: Big body, full bitterness, and warming from its higher alcohol content.

ABOUT STONE BREWING

Founded in 1996, Stone pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

For More Information:

https://www.stonebrewing.com