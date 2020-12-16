Stone Distributing Co. Adds Societe Brewing, Jiant Hard Kombucha

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Stone Distributing welcomes two new partners to its portfolio – arguably the best portfolio of independent craft beverages in the country. Societe Brewing has begun distribution with Stone, bringing with it a diverse set of hoppy ales including its best seller The Pupil, Belgian-inspired brews, lagers, dark beers and wine-barrel aged sours. And Los Angeles – based Jiant joins the portfolio as well with its unique line of shelf-stable organic, gluten-free hard kombucha.

Societe Brewing is one of San Diego’s most esteemed breweries, founded in 2012 on the principles of eccentric brewing philosophies, uncompromising beer, and the mission to unite. In 2020, Societe introduced a canning line and quality control department to further refine its craft and deliver great beers to more fans. Its next step to growth was to fill the Southern California distribution footprint.

Jiant approaches its hard kombucha with a commitment to responsibly sourcing organic ingredients and producing refreshing beverages that are low in sugar, gluten free, clean and full of flavor. Jiant was founded on a mission to create a better-for-you alcoholic beverage that’s enjoyable to drink. Their lineup includes unique flavor profiles at only 4.5% ABV like their flagship, The Original, brewed with passion fruit and elderflower.

“At Stone Distributing, we’re really selective in our partners,” explained Dan Lamb, Stone Brewing Chief Commercial Officer. “We get to carry only the finest craft beverages and retailers recognize that. Our sales are outpacing growth of the craft market in Southern California. We’re very serious about making this organization a powerhouse in SoCal with only the best beverages and the very best people. We consider ourselves lucky to bring Societe and Jiant along on that ride.”

In the Stone Distributing portfolio, Societe beers and Jiant’s hard kombuchas will now make their way into chain retailers as well as a robust network of accounts throughout Southern California. Stone Distributing covers the seven counties of Southern California, hitting more than 200,000 points of distribution. Its portfolio includes the likes of Modern Times, Russian River, AleSmith, Boochcraft, Pizza Port Brewing, Oskar Blues, Cigar City and now the highly respected, Societe and Jiant.

Stone Distributing Co. prides itself in being more than a few warehouses, a fleet of trucks and sales team pushing beers. The distributor partners with like-minded suppliers who are committed to quality and ensures their stories are told. Stone Distributing was founded in 1999 when large distribution companies wouldn’t take on smaller breweries. Stone’s founders opted not to back down, creating a company of their own. Today, Stone Distributing is the largest independent craft beer distributor in SoCal, and still hustling for the “little guys.”

ABOUT STONE DISTRIBUTING CO.

It pays to work well with others. Stone Distributing Co. was born of necessity in 1996 when no other distributors would take on beers as bold and hoppy as Stone’s. Stone Brewing created its own distributor, bringing other “little guys” along in the spirit of craft beer camaraderie. It has since become the largest independent distributor of craft-only beverages in the country. Stone Distributing is known for its impeccable care of craft beverages, including drivers who are all specially trained in handling craft beverages and 100% refrigerated trucks and storage. Stone Distributing services nearly all of California. For a list of brands distributed by Stone Distributing, visit StoneDistributing.com/craft-brands.

ABOUT SOCIETE BREWING

Societe Brewing formed out of a love for beer and eccentric brewing philosophies. Douglas Constantiner, ever committed to what’s real, including REAL great, uncompromising beer, created a brewing company that puts people first. Societe’s motto– Beer Folk UNITE! is all about people and bringing them together. Societe pays homage to beer as the world’s great social uniter. The Societe family of beers is made up of hoppy ales, Belgian-inspired brews, lagers, dark beers and wine-barrel aged sours handcrafted on a 20 barrel brewhouse. Visit Societe’s 3,000 sq. ft. tasting room, which showcases the brewing process with an unobstructed view of the barrel room and brewery, or learn more online at Societebrewing.com.

ABOUT JIANT

Jiant is a better-for-you alcohol company dedicated to sourcing the highest quality organic ingredients to deliver superior gluten-free beverages that are approachable, transparent, and delicious. Jiant is known for its clean, crisp and refreshing hard kombuchas that are thoughtfully crafted with high-grade green tea, sustainable honey, fresh-brewed botanicals and real fruit. To learn more please visit jiantkombucha.com and follow along on Instagram @jiantkombucha.