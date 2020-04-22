Stone Debuts Soaring Dragon Imperial IPA

ESCONDIDO, CA – The newest special release from Stone Brewing is now available and its journey to the brewhouse was no small feat. This beer required years of trials and a quest for perfect ingredients to achieve such exquisite balance. Stone Soaring Dragon Imperial IPA harmonizes the delicate floral qualities of White Tea with Citra and Loral hops.

Stone’s brewers have long experimented with teas in beer: Green tea, Earl Grey, Chai, Jasmine and more. Two years ago, the brewers set out on a series of trials to nail a perfect recipe for a national release. A trip to the famous Tianshan Tea City market offered exploration into white tea varieties, where they finally landed on the aromatic White Peony Tea for the win.

The resulting beer is a lesson in balance and harmony. The brewers achieved synergy between a complex and delicate tea and bold hop character. White Peony Tea is known for its herbal and stone fruit attributes that are subtle enough to complement hops without adding too much bitterness. As a result, the tea qualities dominate in the aroma. Flavors of raspberry, cinnamon, honey, sage and grapefruit pith are balanced with a sweet malt backbone. It’s refreshing while serving up that double IPA punch of flavor.

“We’re always trying to make a really unique beer, and that doesn’t have to be so complicated,” explained Steve Gonzalez, Stone Brewing Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation – Small Batch. “This is an example of just that. When you have the best ingredients, you don’t have to do much else. We get the best hops money can buy and we sourced a tea that’s simply spectacular. You can taste the quality in this beer.”

Stone Soaring Dragon Imperial IPA is available in 12oz six-pack cans and 22oz bottles nationwide. It is available online for shipping in California at shop.stonebrewing.com.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Soaring Dragon Imperial IPA

Release Web: Stonebrewing.com/soaringdragon

Stats: 8% ABV; 38 IBUs

Availability: Special Release

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans and 22oz bottles

Find Beer: Find.stonebrewing.com

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Gold, clear, thin white head.

Aroma: Floral, tea, herbal, calendula, lemon and lychee as well as apricot and other stone fruit aromas.

Taste: Raspberry, cinnamon stick and clover honey with hints of coconut and papaya, spearmint, sage, clean white tea and grapefruit pith.

Palate: Sweet malt backbone with soft tannin.

FOOD PAIRINGS

Starters: Jidori Wings*, Labneh Rolls, Cucumber Sandwiches (triangle cut, crusts off, and pinkies out… we're not hooligans here), Lo Mai Gai (Chinese Sticky Rice Wrapped in Lotus or Banana Leaf)

Soups and Salads: Fruity Goat Salad (with seasonal fruits and shredded fillo-wrapped goat cheese)*, Won Ton Soup, Chicken and Wild Rice Soup

Main Courses: Yucatan Pork Taco*, Vegetarian Pho, Falafel Plate with Tzatziki Sauce, Trout Amandine

Desserts: Madeleines, Coconut Ice Cream, Baklava, Tamarind Cookies

*Menu items available for pickup and delivery at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido and Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station.

