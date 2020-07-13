Stone Brewing Selects Flagship Stone IPA as the Canvas of Fan Art

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Stone Brewing revealed the first of a series of limited edition Stone IPA cans, which feature interpretations of the iconic Stone gargoyle. The company’s flagship brand and a masterpiece of its genre, Stone IPA now celebrates its most passionate fans with the Stone IPA Guest Art Series.

The ongoing series infuses new layers of artistry to a beer that’s been renowned for its bold and finely balanced flavors. Its tropical, citrusy and piney hop character have undoubtedly defined the West Coast Style IPA. Now Stone directs focus to the can. Limited Edition Stone IPA Guest Art Series cans have been inserted at random throughout six-pack, 12-pack and 24-packs. Currently 6 separate designs can be discovered at random in California, and more to come later this year with national distribution.

Of course, the subject of artistic interpretation was clearly defined:Gar • goyle (/’ga?rg??l/) n. A fearsome stone figure that has powers to ward off evil spirits. Our Stone Brewing gargoyle wards off cheap ingredients, preservatives, pasteurization & apathy…the modern day evil spirits of beer!

The Stone Gargoyle has been an artistic collaboration since Day One. Alongside the original artist, Co-Founders Greg Koch and Steve Wagner were heavily involved in creating the character we see today. In the same spirit, each of the artists who contributed to the Stone IPA Guest Art Series collaborated directly with Koch to ensure the Gargoyle maintained its essence while becoming completely their own.

“This has been an incredibly invigorating project,” said Koch. “The enthusiasm from the artists has really been infectious, and has given me the privilege of experiencing a wide range of interpretations of our protective hero. What’s more, the sheer enthusiasm from folks can be understood in the stories they tell about what our brewery and beer mean to them, and we’re stoked to be able to share those stories on each of the cans.”

Select Stone IPA Guest Art Series Stories

“Ever since high school I’d been in love with my best friend—yet too insecure to ask her out. Over the years my deep love for her only grew, yet afraid to risk our friendship, I hesitated. Had I missed my life’s biggest shot? Cut to a friend’s birthday a few years back at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station: Beers were flowing, and she was looking more beautiful than ever. I mustered up my bravery for a kiss and—to my total shock—she kissed back! From that moment, we’ve both held Stone’s wonderland in a special place. A few years later, I proposed to her at Stone in the exact spot where we shared our magical first kiss. Stone’s gargoyle wasn’t just protecting its beer from evil spirits, but also warding off the insecurity that keeps us from following our dreams. This ethos inspired my interpretation of the legendary guardian.”

– Manny Guisa @thecarryist

Being a surfboard builder by trade, my days are filled with dust, resin, sweat, and if I’m lucky a good bit of saltwater. I wake up every morning looking forward to slinging some resin but nearing the end of the day my sights turn towards the light at the end of the tunnel — that first cold one that justifies the aches and pains of a hard day at work. Stone Brewing IPAs have been my go-to beers for that end-of-day satisfaction, so when I found they were looking for artists to try their take on the Stone gargoyle, I knew I had to give it a shot!

This piece was hand carved from a sheet of basswood, rolled with ink, and pressed onto paper with a wooden spoon (fueled by Stone IPA, of course!). Hopefully my take on the Stone gargoyle will remind you that if you’re drinking this beer right now, the day was totally worth it.

– Logan Moore IG: @eyeballpleasureprintco

Stone has always had a distinct look that I love, and IPAs and stouts are my favorite beers – which Stone brewers are no doubt masters of! The way that you forged the ‘gargoyle’ into a representation of everyday protection from the cheap and unnatural really resonates with me, as my mission is to show through my art that the wild natural landscape is a necessity for everyone’s every day. With my art I strive to portray the natural world as if it also contained the odd and enchanted. A lot of my work is inspired by wild landscapes, spooky themes, and of course, beer. I was excited to take on the challenge of redesigning Stone’s classic IPA label and adding a little bit of my style to it without straying too far from the iconic gargoyle look. I am stoked that you all think my work is worthy of representing Stone!

– Emma Atterbury @emmatterbury

Quick Facts

Name: Stone IPA Guest Art Series

Release Date: Week of June 22, 2020

Web: Stonebrewing.com/ipa

Availability: California-only and nationwide in coming months

Packaging: 12oz cans in six-pack, 12-packs and 24-packs

Find Beer:

In Stores: find.stonebrewing.com

Online for shipping in CA: shop.stonebrewing.com

About Stone Brewing

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The company operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations throughout the US and the nation’s largest craft-centric beer distributor, Stone Distributing Co. Stone’s bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers are available in all 50 states and more than 40 countries worldwide. For more information on Stone Brewing and its commitment to independence, sustainability, philanthropy and the art of brewing, visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.