Stone Brewing Reveals 2022 Special Release Fan-Vote Winner

Escondido, CA – A massive thank you to everyone who voted to bring back your favorite Stone and Arrogant Consortia beers for our 2022 Special Releases! We already knew we had the best and most dedicated fans in the world, but we were still humbled and honored to receive over 25,000 votes.

With the responses all tabulated, we’re pleased to announce your number one selection is…Stone RuinTen Triple IPA!

You’ll see this monster IPA return for a nationwide special release in 2022. The other fan vote favorites are still a surprise, so stay tuned as our 2022 special release calendar is unveiled.

But we don’t want you to have to wait until next year, so we’ll leave with you with one more reveal…Fan vote winner Baird / Ishii / Stone Japanese Green Tea IPA is also coming back this October in the Stone 12 Days of IPA Mixed Pack! And with a much bigger national distribution than last year.

Yes we’re serious. We can’t wait to bring these back for you. In the meantime, you can always track down our latest & greatest like the Stone Tiki Escape Mixed Pack using our beer finder.

