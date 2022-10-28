Stone Brewing Releases the Holiday Beer Essential: Stone 12 Days of IPAs

ESCONDIDO, CA – This holiday season Stone Brewing rolls out its third annual celebration of IPAs in one essential box. The case of holiday cheer includes 12 individual beers spanning rebrewed fan favorites, current best-sellers and never-before seen beers making their early debut. Given as a gift, or kept for yourself, beer drinkers can now explore a 12-day journey of IPAs from one of the world’s most celebrated IPA brewers.

“This isn’t just a box of beers dressed up for the holidays,” explained Maria Stipp, Stone Brewing CEO. “We asked our team members – our biggest Stone super fans – what they’d be most proud to bring to their holiday gatherings. It wasn’t easy to execute, but who can deny this set of beers!? It’s an incredible lineup that reflects the entire journey of Stone’s IPA obsession.”

Stone’s holiday pack offers a generous gift of ABVs ranging from 6.9% to 10.1% alcohol-by-volume. For those whose holidays center around fruitcake, eggnog and Griswold-style gatherings, half of this pack is filled with holly jolly beers that clock in at over 8%. Enjoy responsibly.

Highlights include:

Stone Delicious Citrus IPA (7.7%) and Stone Delicious Double IPA (9.4%) – Sneak preview! Stone Delicious IPA is Stone’s fastest growing beer making way for new citrus and double IPA variants. Both are gluten-reduced and as delicious as the name implies.

(7.7%) (9.4%) – Sneak preview! Stone Delicious IPA is Stone’s fastest growing beer making way for new citrus and double IPA variants. Both are gluten-reduced and as delicious as the name implies. Stone Ruination IPA (8.2%) – The legend returns! This Stone classic was named for its truly “ruinous” effect on the palate. Loaded with Columbus and Centennial hops it was the first full-time bottled West Coast Style Double IPA on the planet helping to propel a whole movement of ruinously hoppy beers.

(8.2%) – The legend returns! This Stone classic was named for its truly “ruinous” effect on the palate. Loaded with Columbus and Centennial hops it was the first full-time bottled West Coast Style Double IPA on the planet helping to propel a whole movement of ruinously hoppy beers. Stone 26th Anniversary Triple IPA (9.7%) – Stone’s latest Imperial West Coast Style IPA is loaded with pine, citrus and resinous dankness.

(9.7%) – Stone’s latest Imperial West Coast Style IPA is loaded with pine, citrus and resinous dankness. Stone Peak Conditions Hazy Double IPA (8.1%) – Brewed with passion fruit, orange and guava. This beer celebrates West Coast hops and East Coast haze, making it one of the most flavorful beers in Stone’s history.

(8.1%) – Brewed with passion fruit, orange and guava. This beer celebrates West Coast hops and East Coast haze, making it one of the most flavorful beers in Stone’s history. Stone Japanese Green Tea IPA (10.1%) – The heralded result of the perfect execution of tea and beer that, according to Stone’s brewers, is ridiculously hard to achieve.

The complete pack includes:

Stone IPA (6.9%)

Stone Scorpion Bowl IPA (7.5%)

Stone Hazy IPA (6.7%)

Stone Tangerine Express Hazy IPA (6.7%)

Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Hazy Double IPA (8.5%)

Stone Delicious IPA (7.7%)

Stone Delicious Citrus IPA (7.7%)

Stone Delicious Double IPA (9.4%)

Stone Ruination IPA (8.2%)

Stone 26th Anniversary Imperial IPA (9.7%)

Stone Peak Conditions Hazy Double IPA (8.1%)

Bair / Ishii / Stone Japanese Green Tea IPA (10.1%)

Stone 12 Days of IPA is now available nationwide, making way for not only 12, but technically 58 days of IPAs. Haul out the hops and holly! The holidays have arrived. Visit the Stone Beer Finder to locate the pack near you: find.stonebrewing.com.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Twelve Days of IPA Mixed Pack

Web: StoneBrewing.com/MixedPack

Availability: Nationwide

Packaging: 12oz 12-pack bottles

Find Beer: Find.stonebrewing.com

ABOUT STONE BREWING

Founded in 1996, Stone pioneered the West Coast Style IPA, helping to fuel the modern craft beer revolution and inspire generations of hop fanatics. Today Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA plus seven tap room and bistro locations. Stone offers a wide range of craft beers including its most popular Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation and creative uses of spent grain. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing visit?stonebrewing.com, Facebook,?Instagram?or?Twitter.