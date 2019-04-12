Stone Brewing Releases Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA Nationwide

RICHMOND, Va. — Stone Brewing has announced the first nationwide release of Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA. First introduced exclusively along the eastern seaboard in summer 2018, Stone Brewing – Richmond boosted Stone’s IPA prowess with this West Coast-inspired and East Coast-influenced unfiltered double IPA. Eight months later, the new bold favorite is ready to answer the call of Stone’s demanding fans across all 50 states.

Fittingly, Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA takes the East Coast influence of an unfiltered IPA, but spares any predictability beyond its juicy lack of filtration. Ringing in at 8.5 percent ABV with a notably West Coast-inspired bitterness, the beer manages to artfully include a balanced Richmond-style finish. The aroma provides a bounty of fresh fruit and fresh hops. Its fresh-squeezed flavors include a hint of white sage and pair beautifully with sweet, salty and tangy dishes like Pad Thai noodles, Hawaiian Fried Rice or Prosciutto-wrapped melon.

Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA is not named for its terrifyingly bold flavors or its Hollywood-worthy cast of brewers. No, it’s named after a 3m x 3m square in Stone’s Richmond, Virginia brewery with a square to mark the spot that includes said three words painted in black. What three words? Exactly! For the uninitiated, that’s what3words, a global addressing system that enabled every place on Earth to be communicated using just three words. In your language of choice, no less. Ours is English, and thus ///Fear.Movie.Lions.

Got three words thought ballooning over your head?

WTF is right. The sidebar will explain. Drop back by this spot when you’re ready.

Stone was inspired by the massive potential for positive impact of this system, used for everything from Mercedes navigation systems and Airbnb hosting, to United Nations and Red Cross disaster response – saving lives where street addresses have been wiped out by natural disaster or never existed prior to a crisis. It can also help you to find friends at an outdoor music fest, at a campground, or them to find you when you’re marooned on a remote island beach (presuming you have WiFi). In honor of the system, Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA is named after a three-meter square smack dab in the middle of the brewery in which the recipe was created. Stone’s Richmond location is at the heart of the beer’s name, and the beer’s name is quite literally at the heart of the location.

“We’re supporting the what3words convention because we think it’s cool, and we see the significant social good and connectivity in it,” said Stone Brewing executive chairman and co-founder Greg Koch.

“We’re early adopters of the convention, and while companies like GPS company TomTom, Ford and Mercedes also believe that what3words is onto something big, we’re the first ones to use the convention to name a beer. Which is so much cooler. We see a not-so-distant future in which you’ll be able to use what3words to get beer delivered to you wherever you are, or to verbally tell your self-driving car to take you to said beer. In the meantime, we can relax and enjoy a Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA and dream about the world of the future.”

Everyone and Everywhere Now Has an Address

what3words provides a precise and incredibly simple way to talk about location by dividing the world into a grid of 3m x 3m squares. Each square has a unique three word address. So ensuring that your Uber drops you at the correct entrance, finding your friend at a concert, or bringing emergency medical services to a remote mountainside just got easier. what3words is making the world less frustrating, more efficient, and safer, three words at a time.

“Not being able to meet up and have a beer with friends at a concert, a tailgate, at a game or picnic can be really frustrating,” said Giles Rhys Jones, what3words chief marketing officer. “We are honoured that Stone Brewing has crafted this lovely IPA in our name and is helping to raise awareness of the system and the impact it can have. Now ‘where shall we meet for a beer?’ can be solved with 3 simple words!”

Available in 16 oz. 6-pack cans and on draft, the unfiltered Double IPA is now brewed in Richmond, Virginia, and Escondido, California. It is available in all 50 states and internationally. And speaking of location, Stone’s beer finder can help you locate the freshest beer near you: find.stonebrewing.com. So, crack one open, load up the w3w app, and check out the w3w for your front door. Or your favorite pub.

Quick Facts

Name: Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Double IPA

Release Date: East Coast: June 2018; Nationwide: March 2019

Web: stonebrewing.com///fear.movie.lions

Stats: 8.5 percent ABV, 60 IBUs

Featured Hops: Magnum, Loral & Mosaic

Drink Fresh: 120 day date code

Availability: Year-round

Packaging: 16 oz. 6-pack cans and draft

Find Beer:find.stonebrewing.com

Tasting Notes

Appearance: Opaque, murky gold with a fluffy white head.

Aroma: A medley of fresh fruit with juicy, fresh hops and a hint of pineapple.

Taste: Fresh-squeezed fruit juice, strawberry, blueberry, grapes and a hint of white sage.

Palate: Juicy and leading to a short, moderately bitter finish.

Overall: This is our take on a hazy East Coast Double IPA. Juicy and smooth with just the right touch of West Coast bitterness in the finish. The aroma on this beer is insane and reminds us of getting fresh fruit from a farm stand on the side of the road. Now, make that a farm stand on the side of the road in Yakima, WA during hop harvest. The aroma of fresh hops envelops!

Pairing Notes

Starters: Olive Oil Hummus**, BBQ Pulled Pork Filo Dough Spring Roll***, Tempeh-Stuffed Red Bell Pepper, Prosciutto Wrapped Melon Balls

Soups and Salads: Organic Mixed Greens**, Cucumber Salad, Gazpacho, Lobster Bisque.

Main Courses: Stone’s Impossible Burger*, Asada Steak and Potatoes*, Hawaiian Style Fried Rice, Pad Thai

Desserts: Strawberry Parfait, Bread Pudding, Salted Caramel Sundae, Strawberry Shortcake

*Pairings available at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido.

**Pairings available at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Liberty Station.

***Pairings available at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Berlin.

About Stone Brewing

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the ninth largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been listed on the Inc. 500 | 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list 12 times and has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The multifaceted company was the first American craft brewer to build, own and operate its own brewery in Europe (Berlin, Germany), and also opened a production brewery in Richmond, Virginia in 2016. In 2018, Stone opened Stone Brewing – Napa in the heart of California’s wine country. Known for its bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers, Stone has earned a reputation for brewing outstanding, unique beers while maintaining an unwavering commitment to sustainability, business ethics, philanthropy and the art of brewing… and pledging never, ever, sell out to the man. For more information on Stone Brewing, please visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About What3Words

Co-founded in London in 2013 by Chris Sheldrick, what3words is the simplest way to talk about location. The system covers the entire world, never needs updating, and works offline. A 3 word address is a human-friendly way to share very precise locations with other people, or to input them into platforms and machines such as autonomous cars or e-commerce checkouts. It is optimised for voice input and contains built-in error prevention to immediately identify and correct input mistakes. The free what3words app, available for iOS and Android, and the online map enable people to find, share and navigate to 3 word addresses in 26 languages to date. A 3 word addresses in one language can be switched instantly into any other supported language, and even looked up in one language and shared in another. what3words can be easily integrated by businesses, governments and NGOs into apps, platforms or websites, with just a few lines of code, and products are available for free or for a nominal fee for qualifying NGOs.