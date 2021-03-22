Stone Brewing Lends Labels to Artists in Guest Artist IPA Mixed Pack

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – One can always expect an interesting cast of characters at any great craft beer bar, and it’s with that truth in mind that Stone Brewing sought out and brought together four guest artists to design collectible labels for a special limited release of its most popular IPAs. For the Stone Guest Artist IPA Mixed Pack, the artists – both amateur and pro – brought their own personal expression to each of the labels, which can now be found nationwide.

The four lucky and talented artists were found via a call-to-action on Stone’s social channels. “Artists were asked to re-imagine each of the four beer labels from their own personal perspective,” explained Greg Koch, Stone Brewing Co-Founder and active participant in the design of every Stone beer label. “These are four of our most well-known and respected beers, so it was admittedly a bit scary for us. Ultimately, we had to just close our eyes, lean back, let go and believe in the process, which amounted to an artistic ‘trust fall.’ Our risk paid off phenomenally, and what better way to highlight some well-deserved artists than on a medium that’s in the homes of hundreds of thousands of people stretching across the US?”

The Stone IPA Mixed Pack is a year-round offering with beer selection and packaging changing continuously throughout the year. Stone includes one-off special releases only found in the Mixed Pack, or in this case, best-sellers with unique packaging and guest participation. The Stone Guest Artist IPA Mixed Pack will be available through May 2021.

Stone Delicious IPA:

The Artist: Edweird See is a local of the North Park neighborhood in Stone’s hometown of San Diego. His art can be spotted at local bars and pop up shops. @edweird_see

The Beer: An IPA worthy of its name, Stone Delicious IPA is the nation’s #1 selling Gluten-reduced beer, known for its bright, citrus-forward hop flavor.

Stone ///Fear.Movie.Lions Hazy Double IPA

The Artist: Jimbo Phillips is a nearly 30-year pro of design and graphic illustration. His outrageous eye-popping designs are highly recognizable in surf, skate and snowboard brands, record labels and clothing companies including Santa Cruz Skateboards, Volcom, Nike and more. @jimbophillips

The Beer: A recipe that originated out of Stone’s Richmond, VA facility, this 8.5% ABV beer is truly an East-meets-West representation of Stone. It is unfiltered and juiced up with massive tropical & citrus notes and balanced with the right touch of West Coast bitterness in the finish. 8.5% ABV, StoneBrewing.com/FML

Stone IPA

The Artist: Ben Fellowes is a drawer, doodler, writer, content builder and avid Stone beer drinker. Originally from Leeds in the UK, he’s now a local to SoCal. His James Bond-inspired take on the Stone Gargoyle captures the qualities Fellows uses to describe Stone IPA: Superior taste, strength, and refinement.

The Beer: One of the most well-respected and best-selling IPAs in the country, this golden beauty explodes with tropical, citrusy, piney hop flavors and aromas, all perfectly balanced by a subtle malt character. 6.9% ABV, StoneBrewing.com/IPA

Stone Tangerine Express Hazy IPA

The Artist: McBiff (David McNeley) specializes in Acrylic Painting and Digital Art, having commissioned art for such major names as The Walt Disney Company. His unique New Mid-Century Pop style is self-taught and has earned him acclaim in pop and tiki culture. @mcbiffart

The Beer: This ain’t no just-add-juice approach. This one is brewed with bountiful whole tangerine and pineapple purée. It’s refreshingly bitter with pithy, crisp citrus fruit complexities and a juicy haze.

