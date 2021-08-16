Stone Brewing Launches Stone Hazy IPA

ESCONDIDO, CA – Stone Hazy IPA hits the market this week with a truly hazy glow. It is juicy, creamy and unlike any beer of Stone’s past. This week, the 6.7% ABV beer joins Stone’s lineup of year-round offerings nationwide.

Stone Brewing is notorious for its expansive portfolio of IPAs, and often credited with having kickstarted the West Coast IPA style with its iconic Stone IPA. Now, the brewery takes on the hazy IPA category with a masterful beer worthy of its place among the brewery’s award-winning IPAs. While Stone has offered many expressions of the hazy IPA style, this is the one most conventional in style, yet astounding in execution.

Stone Hazy IPA, described by its brewers as an “absolute juicy citrus bomb of a beer,” is ­­­brewed with a unique combination of fruity and tropical hops. El Dorado and Azacca are the primary expressive hops imparting vivid orange, lemon and melon flavors. Sabro adds intense tropical mango and pineapple, creating memorable complexity. Its bitterness is meticulously balanced – perceivable, but predominantly smooth and easy to drink. Most notably, it has a deep golden opaque look hazier than most on the market.

Kris Ketcham, Senior Manager of Brewing & Innovation – Liberty Station, and lead mastermind behind this brew explains, “We wanted a beer that still retained the juicy goodness of a blended East Coast and West Coast IPA style, but with a smoother body, lower bitterness, and lower ABV. We trialed many beers in this style, and although several were really good, it was this one that blew everyone away. It was a big hit at our taprooms.”

Stone Hazy IPA is now available nationwide in 12oz six-pack cans and on draft.

Download Assets QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Hazy IPA

Stats: 6.7% ABV, 35 IBUs

Packaging: 12oz six-pack cans & draft

Appearance: Opaque haze, yellow-orange, thin white head

Aroma: Pineapple, orange, guava, hints of cedar and vanilla, banana-cream, coconut

Taste: Mango, pineapple, orange, honey-dew melon, herbaceous hop character, lingering pine

Palate: Smooth mid-palate, slight sweetness, short finish and hints of bitterness on the end

About Stone Brewing

The San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. An industry leader in environmental sustainability, Stone averages 4.5 gallons of water usage per 1 gallon of beer, as compared to the 7:1 industry standard. Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations and one of the nation’s largest craft-centric beverage distributors, Stone Distributing Co. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation, solar panels, creative uses of spent grain, and even live goats for ecological vegetation management. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice.

For More Information:

https://www.stonebrewing.com/