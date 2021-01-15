Stone Brewing Adds Neverending Haze IPA to Core Lineup

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – Stone Brewing announces the newest year-round beer to join its lineup, Stone Neverending Haze IPA. This low-ABV beer blew away fans in early 2020 with its huge flavor and only 4% ABV.

Stone Neverending Haze IPA is the second success of Stone’s 2020 Pilot Series Program to earn its year-round keep. The Stone Pilot Series features unique and high-potential innovations as special releases for consideration in the core lineup. Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager was the first to graduate from the 2020 Stone Pilot Series program.

Visibly hazy and golden orange, Stone Neverending Haze IPA lets off dank aromas of orange peel along with floral notes. Citrus flavors of orange and lime are intense up front, followed by oats, pineapple, star fruit and sweet strawberry preserves. It’s pleasantly weighty on the palate thanks to the addition of roasted malts and oats. The finish is dry with the slightest bitterness and just the right tangy tartness to refresh and implore another sip.

For those tripping out on this intensity of flavor at such low ABV, here’s the skinny from Steve Gonzalez, senior manager of small batch brewing & innovation: “We’re always experimenting with different yeast strains. The one used in this beer produces intense orange citrus notes that complement the intense fruit aromas and flavors of Mosaic and Citra hops. This combination really stands out, and thankfully, at 4%, we can go back for more!”

Stone Neverending Haze IPA will be the first of Stone’s year-round beers offered in 16oz four-pack cans. It completed its successful Stone Pilot Series release in early 2020 and is now available nationwide and year-round. May the good times never end.

QUICK FACTS

Name: Stone Neverending Haze IPA

Release Web: Stonebrewing.com/neverendinghaze

Stats: 4% ABV

Packaging: 16oz four-pack cans & draft

Find Beer: Find.stonebrewing.com

TASTING NOTES

Appearance: Golden Orange, visible haze with a nice, tight white foam head

Aroma: Dank, orange peel, floral, makrut lime leaf, white pepper, blueberry and juniper

Taste: Intense orange and lime up front followed by oats, lemon, pineapple, star fruit and strawberry preserves

Palate: Medium body with palate thickness and tangy tartness. On the finish, it’s palate clearing and refreshing. FOOD

PAIRINGS

Starters: Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager Onion Rings*, Chinese Sticky Ribs*, Lettuce Wraps with Ground Pork, Jardinière

Soups and Salads: Fruity Goat Salad*, Green Papaya Salad, German Potato Soup, White Bean Soup

Main Courses: Stone’s Fish & Chips*, Green Chile Chicken Tamales, Shaking Beef (Bo Luc Lac), Misir Wat (Ethiopian Spiced Red Lentils)

Desserts: Strawberry Short Cake, Jalapeno Lime Cheesecake, Churro, Ice Cream Roll with Basil, Mint & Lemon

Digestif: … Another Stone Neverending Haze IPA… It’s only 4% ABV!

*Menu items available at Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens – Escondido and Liberty Station

ABOUT STONE BREWING

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner in 1996, the groundbreaking San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewer in the United States. Recognized as an award-winning industry leader, Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. The company operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, plus nine tap room and bistro locations and the nation’s largest craft-centric beverage distributor, Stone Distributing Co. Stone’s bold, flavorful and largely hop-centric beers are available in all 50 states and more than 40 countries worldwide. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing and its commitment to independence, sustainability, philanthropy and the art of brewing, visit stonebrewing.com or the company’s social media sites: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.