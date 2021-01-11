Stem Ciders Releases Cocktail-Inspired Seasonal Paloma Cider

Lafayette, CO — Greetings from Paloma! While most of us have had to cancel ourtropical getaways this year, Stem Ciders invites you to embrace your stay-cation experience thiswinter with a tropical cider riff on the classic cocktail.

Paloma, the newest seasonal release from Stem is a cocktail-inspired cider made with fresh-pressed apple juice, grapefruit puree, key lime puree, agave, juniper berry, and black peppercorn.

“We obviously couldn’t put tequila in this cider, so we tried the next best thing by brewing a juniper and black pepper tea,” said Head Cider Maker, Ian Capps. “It was developed after an afternoon tequila tasting where our team painstakingly sipped a fleet of Reposado, Anejo, and Blanco tequilas under the sun on the Acreage deck while compiling flavor notes from each. Black pepper and juniper were the most commonly identified flavor notes so we started there.”

The result is an off-dry cider that is citrusy, bright and peppery, with a smooth agave finish.Paloma clocks in at 5.0% ABV, just 130 calories, and 4 grams of sugar per 12oz can.

Paloma is now available in 4-pack 12oz cans and draft at Stem Ciders RiNo, Acreage in Lafayette, and on the shelves at retailers throughout Colorado before seeing national distribution across Stem’s expanding distribution footprint, slated for 29 states in 2021. Out-of-state fans can also get Paloma and other Stem Ciders products shipped directly to their doorstep via the Stem Ciders website, which services 38 states.

About Stem Ciders

Stem Ciders, a fast-growing regional cidery based in Lafayette, Colorado, distributesdry-focused craft ciders to 14 states. Stem continues to grow nationally with wholesale and retailfocus, with two Colorado retail locations, a transportation company, a wood distributor, acontract production business, and recently launched a new purveyor of specialty foods and drygoods from Colorado producers—Acreage Provisions. In Spring 2020, Stem created a sales partnership with Boulder Beer Company to represent Boulder Beer Brands globally.https://stemciders.com/