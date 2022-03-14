Stella Artois Introduces Bartender Training Program

NEW YORK, New York – The bar and restaurant industry has faced an unprecedented two years, working through shutdowns, limited capacities, shifting guidelines, and more. It has been one of the most challenging periods for this industry and its workers in history. These workers, especially bartenders, and the beers they serve are the backbone of the Anheuser-Busch business. As consumers return to their favorite bars and restaurants, bartenders are on the frontlines providing that quality experience that brings us all together for more cheers. That is why this spring, Stella Artois is raising a chalice and giving back to the backbone of the service and beer industry – bartenders.

“For the first time in two years, consumers will be able to watch basketball games and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on-premise. We know our fans have really missed enjoying ice cold, draught Stella Artois while they’ve been at home, and we want to make sure their return to the bars and restaurants they love is the best possible experience,” says Tony Romano, Vice President, On-Premise Sales, Anheuser-Busch. “It’s no secret the industry has seen tremendous change and staffing challenges and turnovers over the past two years. And with March as the busiest month in the on-premise, we’re proud to launch Stella Artois’s Perfect Pour initiative to assist training servers on the importance of quality execution with every single pour.”

Stella Artois introduces the “Perfect Pour” program to educate and engage bartenders that will ensure that each consumer will experience a perfectly poured beer every time. A Perfect Pour requires fresh beer and clean draught lines, served in a chalice with a head of foam, and presented with a smile. Stella Artois is dedicated to educating and engaging bartenders to ensure that each Stella is served precisely the same way each time it’s ordered. Through the “Perfect Pour,” Stella Artois will provide bartenders with quality-focused training sessions, host “Perfect Pour Day,” and engage the bartender community with local events.

“Anheuser-Busch andStella Artois have a long-standing commitment to the entire bar and restaurant industry and those on the frontline of service,” said Peter Van Overstraeten, Vice President of Premium and Super Premium, Anheuser-Busch. “Anheuser-Busch is dedicated to investing in the future of the industry, and we’re proud to be leading that charge at Stella Artois. Restaurants, bars, and their workers are integral to our business day in and day out. Through these training sessions, not only will bartenders have access and will be learning from the best in their industry, but it will allow them to help sharpen and elevate their technique.”

On Wednesday, March 9th, Stella Artois will be hosting bartenders nationwide for the “Perfect Pour Day,” a day that will provide them with a refresher of all the tips, tricks, and tools necessary to fine-tune the craft of pouring beer into a glass and mastering the perfect Stella Artois chalice. The day’s training sessions will be led by two of the only 20 Master Cicerones in the entire world, Ryan Daley and Max Bakker, who will be sharing elite tips and tricks of the trade that will help bartenders advance their pouring skills. The event will be hosted by Saturday Night Live frontman Mikey Day, who will be loosening up the crowd with an improvised comedy special.

“Bartending isn’t an easy profession, especially following the challenges the past few years has provided,” said Mikey Day Cast Member ofSaturday Night Live for 6 Seasons. “I’m excited to be a part of a program designed to help bartenders elevate and master their skills to provide their customers the perfectly poured chalice.”

To top it all off, Stella Artois will keep the party going and allow consumers across the country to be able to reap the benefits and join in on the day’s activities. Starting at 2:00 pm ET, just in time for happy hour, Stella Artois invites fans to go to their favorite bar or restaurant and enjoy a perfectly poured Stella on them.

About Stella Artois

Stella Artois® is part of a brewing tradition dating back to 1366. It is the winner of the 2019 World Beer Award for World’s Best International Lager and is present in 95 countries. Stella Artois is a bottom-filtered, blonde pilsner. It is thirst-quenching with a malty middle and crisp finish delivering a full flavor and a hint of bitterness. Stella Artois is best served between 37.4- and 41-degree Fahrenheit and should be served in the unique Stella Artois Chalice according to the 9-Step Pouring Ritual to guarantee a perfect experience of this standard gold lager.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA, and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For More Information:

https://stellaperfectpourday.com