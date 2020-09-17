Steady Hand Beer Co. to Release 2020 Tangerine Flower Business DIPA

ATLANTA — You read that right – another fan favorite from Steady Hand Beer Co. is making its annual debut. This citrus twist on a core beer quickly became a fan favorite both in the taproom and in the market due to its sweet, smooth crushability topped off with a 9% ABV. Flower Business, a classic from the West Midtown brewery, is a hazy; hop filled double IPA with a subtle smooth pine finish. The tangerine addition comes bursting through complementing the already juicy, citrus hops and displays oh so beautifully a vibrant, hazy orange appearance.

Housing the luscious liquid is the eye-catching, psychedelic can art by Colorado based artist Phil Lewis. This particular art is a perked up version of the O.G. Flower Business can art filled with vibrant swirls of peacock feathers boasting bright, fiery orange and red tones. This limited, small-batch release will be available in the taproom and market in 12oz 4-packs and on draft at the end of the month. So make sure to head out to the West Midtown taproom and welcome the cool fall weather with a smooth, tangerine treat!

About Steady Hand Beer Co.

Steady Hand Beer Co. was founded in 2017 in order to bring culinary-driven brews to Atlanta and provide a vibrant, comfortable space for all to enjoy them. Spearheaded by brothers Kevin and Brian Sullivan, the company is dedicated to creating a space for innovative products and experiences while maintaining uniqueness with an attitude of integrity. The brewery’s Westside Taproom offers a spacious, dog-friendly environment which is consistently filled with local live music acts, food trucks, chef pop-ups and of course locals from the neighborhood.

For More Information:

http://www.steadyhandbeer.com/