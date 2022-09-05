Stag Beer Golden Classic Designs Returns to Celebrate Belleville’s Iconic History

This fall, Pabst Brewing Company returns to the golden classic design of Belleville’s* quintessential American lager, Stag Beer, paying tribute to over 170 years of beloved brewing history in the region. In today’s modern age, the cans nod to the nostalgic and simpler times of Stag Beer’s history by restoring the classic golden stag logo and returning to the motto, “Golden Quality Since 1851.”

Since the nineteenth century Stag Beer has been intertwined with Belleville and St. Louis, charging through history as the region’s drink of choice. With the return of the classic design, Stag Beer pays homage to a legacy that predates prohibition, and a delicious taste that spread across 22 states and saw production reach 1.5 million barrels a year.

“We are excited to return Stag to the classic golden packaging with some minor updates to bring it to life on shelf” said Adam Powers, Brand Manager for Stag beer. “We know how special this beer is to the Belleville and St. Louis area. Returning to the classic logo and motto is our way of saying thank you for supporting this brand for over 170 years. Cheers to the years ahead so crack open a Stag beer and celebrate with friends and family.”

In addition to the package change, Stag will be releasing a limited edition tee shirt with St. Louis clothing brand Golden Gems. This limited tee will also be available at the Golden Gems store and website. Follow them on social media @shopgoldengems for more info about the release of the tee.

While Stag Beer’s history returns this fall, its unique flavor at 4.5.% ABV is untouched, remaining a robust beer for the tenacious people of Belleville and St. Louis. Its timeless recipe consisting of malted barley, zesty hops, and distinctive midwestern grains tastes as refreshing and strong as-ever.

Stag Beer is brewed in Milwaukee, WI and will be available in 12oz cans, 12oz bottles, 16oz cans, 24oz cans and ½ BBL Kegs across Illinois and parts of Missouri. The classic golden packaging will be available in the market starting at the end of August.

Follow Stag beer on social media @stagbeer to find out when to celebrate one of the most iconic American lagers near you. You can find the Stag beer team in Belleville IL, St Louis MO, Taylorville IL, Carbondale IL, and Murphysboro IL in September.

*Stag is brewed in Milwaukee, WI.

