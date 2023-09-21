Stable Craft Brewing To Launch New Value-Packed Mug Club & Supper Club Memberships

Central Virginia’s award-winning Stable Craft Brewing will be introducing two new value-packed exclusive clubs: the Stable Craft Mug Club for beer lovers and the Stable Craft Supper Club for food lovers. Starting this September, both clubs will feature exclusive access to a brand new private clubhouse, bar and patio space, along with cost-saving and special perks highlighted below.

According to Stable Craft Brewing owner Craig Nargi, “With the introduction of both of these new clubs, we’re giving our customers what they want. Both clubs feature exclusive benefits that include everything from beer release events and free mug fills to chef-inspired beer dinner discounts to private servers, all in a newly designed exclusive clubhouse, bar and patio space for club members only. Value, quality, exclusivity and atmosphere, combined with great beer and scratch-made meals are all things our clients desire. The success of our business over the years is a result of listening to what our customers want and delivering it,” Nargi added. “We’re confident these two new clubs will be a big hit!”

Below are the benefits of becoming a member of the Mug Club and Supper Club:

Stable Craft Mug Club Perks:

Use of Members Only 25oz Beer Mugs while at Stable Craft Brewing Mugs will be filled for the current 16oz price for beers & ciders, depending on availability

Exclusive Access to NEW Private Clubhouse, Bar & Patio Space

Free Mug Fill on your Birthday

Free Mug Fill upon Yearly Membership Renewal

Monthly Beer Release Events Members Only Happy Hour w/ Light Appetizers Served Exclusive Access to Brewers (1) Free Growler Fill of New Beer Brew Prior to its Official Release

Presale Access to Bottles & Growler Fills when Possible

Custom Mug Club T-Shirt

Reduced Fee for Joining Supper Club

Stable Craft Supper Club Perks:

Exclusive Access to NEW Private Clubhouse Dining Room, Bar & Patio Space Non-members are welcome to join you for meals, as long as a member is in attendance

Private Server during Meal

10% Discount on Chef Inspired Beer Dinners Discount Valid for Food & Non-Alcoholic Beverage Purchases*

10% Discount on Rental Fees for Banquets

To become a member of the Stable Craft Mug Club and Stable Craft Supper Club, visit stablecraftbrewing.com/membership.

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and event facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.