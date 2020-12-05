Stable Craft Brewing Launches Holiday Gift Card Program

HERMITAGE, Va. — Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, is making holiday shopping safer and more seamless this season, with the offering of its Stable Craft Holiday Gift cards. In addition to being the perfect gift for the foodies, beer and cider lovers on your list, Stable Craft’s gift card can also be used for its new dog gear featuring Beer Hound Dog collars and leashes.

The cards can be used for a variety of great gift ideas including the following:

Stable Craft merchandise including T-shirts and hats,

Stable Craft’s new collection of dogwear, featuring Beer Hound Dog collars and leashes.

Cranberry Sour on draft, growler fills and bottles to go

Brazen Cider now available in bottles

Holiday Gift Packs of Cavallo, Stable Craft’s barrel-aged Imperial Stout

A case of FUmpkin Ale

Stable Craft’s delicious Sunday brunch

According to Stable Craft Brewing owner Craig Nargi, “Even though people have had to cancel or downsize their holiday plans due to COVID restrictions around the country, we still have to give each other gifts. Our gift cards are a great way to show the people you love you care.”

To purchase Stable Craft Brewing’s perfect holiday gift card online, visit https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/gift-cards. Gift cards are also available at Stable Craft’s taproom.

Stable Craft Brewings’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.