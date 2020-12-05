Stable Craft Brewing Launches Holiday Gift Card Program

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

HERMITAGE, Va. — Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, is making holiday shopping safer and more seamless this season, with the offering of its Stable Craft Holiday Gift cards.  In addition to being the perfect gift for the foodies, beer and cider lovers on your list, Stable Craft’s gift card can also be used for its new dog gear featuring Beer Hound Dog collars and leashes.

The cards can be used for a variety of great gift ideas including the following:

  • Stable Craft merchandise including T-shirts and hats,
  • Stable Craft’s new collection of dogwear, featuring Beer Hound Dog collars and leashes.
  • Cranberry Sour on draft, growler fills and bottles to go
  • Brazen Cider now available in bottles
  • Holiday Gift Packs of Cavallo, Stable Craft’s barrel-aged Imperial Stout
  • A case of FUmpkin Ale
  • Stable Craft’s delicious Sunday brunch

According to Stable Craft Brewing owner Craig Nargi, “Even though people have had to cancel or downsize their holiday plans due to COVID restrictions around the country, we still have to give each other gifts. Our gift cards are a great way to show the people you love you care.”

To purchase Stable Craft Brewing’s perfect holiday gift card online, visit https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/gift-cards.  Gift cards are also available at Stable Craft’s taproom.

Stable Craft Brewings’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food.  Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/.  For more information, call 540-490-2609.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 14+15, 2020

Register Now
BevNET Live Winter 2020
BevNET Live Winter 2020

Virtual ● Dec. 7-9, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
12/08 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Semi-Finals
Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
12/10 - Brewbound Pitch Slam 12: Finals
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
12/14 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 1
Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
12/15 - Brewbound Live Winter 2020 - Day 2
Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
12/14 - Brewbound Live: Investor Speed Dating
Brew Talks Virtual
Brew Talks Virtual
Brewbound Frontlines
Brewbound Frontlines
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Navigating the COVID-19 Crisis
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live 2019 Pitch Slam 11 Competition
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Live Winter 2019
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.

Brewbound Job Board

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.