Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill Launches New Cocktail Beer Series

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill is celebrating spring this April with the launch of their new cocktail beer series. The new high octane beer series kicks off on Friday, April 1 with the release of the Orange Creamsicle Juessed Smoothie Ale.

Stable Craft’s Orange Creamsicle is a creamy viscous beer chock full of orange puree and vanilla bean reminiscent of that summertime treat. The beer cocktail features an ABV of 9%.

According to Stable Craft Brewing owner, Craig Nargi, “We’re looking forward to turning our customers on to our new cocktail beers. With a strong ABV of 9% at an affordable price and featuring delicious, fun flavors, we’re confident that the new cocktail beer series will be a hit with our customers.”

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience.

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

