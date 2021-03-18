Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill Launches Live Music Series March 19

Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill Kicks Off New Friday Night Love Series with Wilson Springs Hotel on Friday, March 19

Fall in Love with Fridays at Stable Craft Brewing’s First “Friday Night Love” Event Featuring Great Food, Beer, Cider and Music!

Hermitage, Va. — Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, will kick off its new “Friday Night Love” series with a special evening of live music on their outdoor stage featuring The Wilson Springs Hotel. Guests will feel the love from Stable Craft’s array of food, beer and cider offerings.

Stable Craft Brewing’s first Friday Night Love will feature the release of their new, fresh Blueberry Cider and a special dinner offering of Pan Seared Grouper with corn puree and roasted vegetable salsa and quinoa, black beans, garbanzo, edamame and arugula.

According to Stable Craft Brewing owner, Craig Nargi, “We’re excited to launch our new Friday Night Love series. We’re always looking for ways to spread our love to our customers and loyal followers through our beer, cider, food and atmosphere, so it seemed like a natural to create an event that gives people a place to get there weekend off to a great start!”

The Friday Night Love series continues on March 26 featuring live music with Shane Click starting at 6:30 pm.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.

