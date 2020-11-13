Stable Craft Brewing At Hermitage Hill Kicks Off Virginia Craft Cider Week With Cider Releases

WAYNESBORO, Va. — Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, will kick off Virginia Craft Cider week with a week-long cider celebration featuring an array of fresh from the farm ciders starting on Friday, November 13 through November 22, 2020.

Stable Craft will also be offering a festive Oyster Fest & Fish Fry on Saturday, November 14.  An Oyster Stout will be released and available to enjoy as well.

Here is the complete calendar of events including cider releases, Oyster Fest, Sunday brunch, Sunsets & S’mores and so much more:

STABLE CRAFT’S VIRGINIA CIDER WEEK CALENDAR OF EVENTS

Fri 11/13 Watermelon • Blueberry • Cardamom Hibiscus • Rose Cider

Releases

Sat 11/14 Oyster Fest & Fish Fry & Oyster Stout Release

Sun 11/15  Sunday Brunch 11-2pm & Sunsets & S’mores 4pm

Wed 11/18 Mango Cider Release

Thurs 11/19 Ginger Lemon Cider Release

Fri 11/20 Caramel Apple Cider Release

Sat 11/21 Raspberry Cider Release

Sun 11/22  Orange Creme Cider Release • Sun. Brunch 11-2pm

According to Stable Craft Brewing owner, Craig Nargi, “We’re excited about the continued growth in popularity of our ciders. We’re looking forward to showcasing our arsenal of ciders to help celebrate Virginia Craft Cider week.”

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food.  Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

Stable Craft offers private igloos for outdoor dining at its best.  The heated igloos are available by advance reservations only and come with a private server.  The igloos seat up to eight guests and have panels that can open up and help adjust airflow inside.  Reservations are for one hour and 45 minutes.  To book a private igloo experience online, visit https://stablecraftbrewing.simplybook.me/v2/.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/.  For more information, call 540-490-2609.

For More Information:
https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/

