Stable Craft Brewing Announces November 2021 Calendar Of Events

HERMITAGE, Virginia – Nobody does Fall and Winter better than Stable Craft Brewing! With a full slate of live music, beer and cider releases, private igloos and heated new pavilion spaces for outdoor dining at its best, you’ll want to get out your calendars and mark down these dates.

Here’s the calendar of events this November at Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill:

Wednesday, November 3 at 4 pm -Steal the Glass

Telling you what the turkey says on the glass would spoil the fun, but we can tell you, you’re going to want to grab this glass… with any beverage purchase — the perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table! **While supplies last

Thursday, November 4 at 4 pm – Peel & Eat Shrimp $15 (Dine-In only) What do you get when you combine our award-winning craft beer and cider with our special Shrimp Night? Answer: A very fulfilling Thursday night!

Friday, November 5 at 4 pm – 10 pm – Friday Night Love featuring Pumpkin Spice Cider Pumpkin Spice and everything nice… our Friday Night Love cider series shows you the love!

Friday, November 5 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love – 2021 Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout CAVALLO Release Party & Special Tasting featuring LIVE Music with Pasquale Dimeo Join us for our 2021 Barrel-Aged Cavallo Release Party featuring a special tasting with Stable Craft’s Brewers and live music with Pasquale Dimeo. Our barrel-aged imperial stout has been resting in Catoctin Creek Rye Whiskey Barrels for 365 days. 10% ABV • Notes of rye, vanilla, caramel, and chocolate mix with a distinct oak character and a mild fruitiness. Our 2021 variants feature Madagascar Vanilla Bean Cavallo and Jammy Raspberry Cavallo. There will be a Special Tasting w/ our Brewers from 5-7 pm. Starting at 6:30 pm, LIVE MUSIC with Pasquale Dimeo.

Sunday, November 7 from 4 PM – 9 PM – Sunsets n’ S’mores

Thursday, November 11 at 4 PM – Veteran’s Day Steal the Glass Show your military ID and take home this special Veteran’s Day glass with any beverage purchase… **While supplies last

Friday, November 12 at 6 pm – Friday Night Love featuring LIVE Music with Randy Black + Pat Wertman Live music, award-winning craft cider and beer and great food. The love is everywhere on Friday Night Love at Stable Craft!

Saturday, November 13 at 12 PM – Autumn Oyster Roast & Crystal Armentrout Band LIVE – Virginia Craft Cider Week Celebration Join Stable Craft for an Autumn Oyster Roast featuring chilled raw oysters on a half shell and roasted oysters chilled along with Corn Pudding and coleslaw for sides and a variety of sauces including house hot sauce, mignonette sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger *while supplies last The Crystal Armentrout Band is always a crowd-pleasing favorite. Join us for an afternoon of fun. Live Music starts at 2 pm.

Sunday, November 14 at 1 pm featuring LIVE Music with Alex Arbaugh Kick back by the fire pit, drink a beer or a few, and enjoy some live music.

Friday, November 19 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love – Peach Mango Cider Release Feel the warmth from savoring the refreshing summer peach and mango flavors in this delicious cider!

Friday, November 19 at 5:30 pm – Virginia Craft Cider Week Celebration – LIVE Music with Molly Rose Murphy Celebrate Virginia Cider Week with our delicious cider and live music from Molly Murphy!

Friday, November 26 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love – Cranberry Orange Cider Release & Black Friday LIVE Music with Alex Arbaugh. Cranberries and orange zest join forces to bring you the perfect cider release for the Thanksgiving weekend. What better way to celebrate the day after Turkey Day – Drinking beer or ciders and listening to good tunes.

Sunday, November 28 at 2 pm – Thanksgiving Pints & Ponies

About Stable Craft Brewing

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

Stable Craft Brewing is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and have planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

