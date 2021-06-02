Stable Craft Brewing Announces June Releases and Events

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

WAYNESBORO, VA – Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, comes alive this June with a full slate of live music, beer and cider releases.

Here is the calendar of events for June at Stable Craft Brewing:

Wednesday, June 2 at 4 pm – Grab the Mug

Grab the Mug is going down thanks to our sponsors HiTech Siding and Roofing. Fresh from the farm craft beer, sumptuous food, refreshing cider, awesome atmosphere.  This is are what Hump days are made for!

Friday, June 4 at 4 pm – Friday Night Love

You’re going to fall in love with our refreshing Elderberry cider. 

Saturday, June 5 – The Belmont Stakes on the Big Screens & the Crystal Armentrout Band!

What do you get when you combine a great horse race with a great band, great food and great beer?  You guessed it.  A damn great Saturday at Stable Craft!

Wednesday, June 9 – Pina Colada Milkshake IPA Release

Another awesome Hump Day at Stable Craft featuring the release of our tasty Pina Colada Milkshake IPA.

Friday June 11 – Friday Night Love featuring Lime Ricky (Cherry Lime) Cider ReleaseA beautiful summer night, a refreshing summer cider, sumptuous food…now that’s LOVE, Stable Craft-style.

Saturday, June 12 – Silas Frayser Band

Enjoy our new Cherry Lime cider while listening to the acoustic beach sounds of the Silas Fraser Band.

Wednesday, June 16 – Citra Blonde Ale Release

Blonde Ales Have More Fun and so will you!

Friday, June 18 – Friday Night Love

It’s a Happy Aloha Friday at Stable Craft with our Luau Cider release and live music with Pasquale Dimeo.

Saturday, June 19 – 80s Dance and Costume Party

Put on your dancing shoes and dance like no one’s watching to the sounds of DJ Glen Fitzgerald.

Sunday, June 20 – Father’s Day – Prime Rib dinner special and free cornhole golf

Treating dad to a prime rib dinner, a round of cornhole golf, a fresh from the farm craft beer and a great day at Stable Craft sure beats the hell out of buying him a new tie, doesn’t it?

Friday, June 25 – Friday Night Love

Close your eyes and take in our Baybreeze Cider release with live music by Shane Click.

Stable Craft Brewings’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations as well as multiple indoor locations for guests to enjoy craft beer, cider, wine and food.

For More Information:
https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 2+3, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
06/03: Brewbound Podcast 06/17: Brewbound Data Club w/ CGA on the Return of the On-Premise 06/17: Brewbound Podcast 06/24: Brewbound Frontlines: Retail Series
View the Full Content Calendar
back
Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual Brewbound Frontlines
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More