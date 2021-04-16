Stable Craft Brewing Announces Beer And Cider Releases

Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill, an authentic working farm brewery and winery, will feature a full weekend of activities including beer and cider releases, a Spring Oyster Roast, live music, a 4/20 celebration and much more during the weekend of April 16-18, 2021.

Stable Craft Brewing kicks off the fun with their Friday Night Love series on Friday, April 16 at 3 pm with Grab the Glass, the releases of Stable Craft Brewing’s Orange Crème cider and You Can’t Handle the Haze Grapefruit IPA, the launch of the brewery’s new, sumptuous spring menu and live music from Pasquale Dimeo!

The fun continues on Saturday, April 17 with Stable Craft Brewing’s Spring Oyster Roast starting at Noon with live music from the Crystal Armentrout Band Duo during the evening..

Get a jump on celebrating 4/20 with Stable Craft Brewing’s 4/20 Celebration featuring a 4/20 inspired beer release: RastaAlchemy IPA along with the reggae tunes of Greg Ward and local CBD company Shenandoah Hemp Supply on Sunday, April 18.

Stable Craft Brewing’s rural location offers acres of open farmland with multiple covered and uncovered outdoor locations to keep guests physically distant while enjoying craft beer, cider, wine and food. Several other safety measures have been implemented to provide guests with a safe and fun experience while complying with Virginia’s Governor Northam’s guidelines.

For hours of operation and directions, visit www.stablecraftbrewing.com or follow on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/stablecraftbrewing/. For more information, call 540-490-2609.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/