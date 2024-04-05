Stable Craft Brewing Announces April 2024 Calendar of Events

Spring has sprung at Central Virginia’s Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill with award-winning craft beers, delicious food, tasty ciders, fun events and an awesome atmosphere! Relax and be happy at Stable Craft Brewing and mark these dates on your calendar. Our team at Stable Craft Brewing will be looking forward to seeing you!

Wednesday, April 3 – Steal the Glass & NEW Grapefruit Lager 4.5% ABV Release—Take home our steamy “50 Shades of Neigh” glass with any beverage purchase while supplies last! We’ll be releasing our NEW Springtime Grapefruit Lager – light, crisp with juicy notes of Grapefruit on the nose. Super delicious; without any bitterness Enjoy the fresh taste of spring with notes of grapefruit in a light, crushable craft brew. This delightful, limited release will only be around for a bit, so make sure to try it on tap while it’s here. Also, enjoy sumptuous weekly food specials.

Thursday, April 4 – Sumptuous Weekly Food Specials Plus Tasty Beers, Ciders & Atmosphere!

Friday, April 5 – Friday Night Love: POG Passionfruit, Orange & Guava Cider Release & Live Music by Alex Arbaugh – POG AKA Passionfruit, Orange & Guava Cider, offers a delicious taste of the tropics, paired with live music by Alex Arbaugh from 7-10pm. Don’t miss our Friday filet mignon special that changes weekly!

Saturday, April 6 – “Good Riddance” 90’s Themed Murder Mystery Dinner Plus Live Music by Eric Yost – A GNARLY 1990’S MURDER MYSTERY, DUDE! Prepare to rub shoulders with mall rats, valley girls, burnouts, and soccer moms. Will there be a wicked cool murder to solve? Will you have to channel your inner 90s kid and bust out the slap bracelets? Will someone as bodacious as you be accused of…murder? Join us on Saturday April 6th – doors open at 5:30pm. Buffet opens at 6:15pm and the show starts at 7pm. Tickets & more info: https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/events/april-murder-mystery-dinner

We’ll also be hosting live music in the taproom by Eric Yost from 7-10pm and featuring tasty food specials!

Sunday, April 7 – Brunch served 12-3pm, Spring Paint & Sip (at 1 pm) & S’mores & Sunsets (at 4 pm) – We serve a delectable brunch menu on Sundays from 12-3pm; from breakfast poutine to smoked salmon to chocolate waffles, there’s something for everyone to enjoy! Join us for a spring Paint & Sip by Catelyn Kelsey Designs from 1-3pm on Sunday, April 7th. Learn how to paint a Cherry Blossom masterpiece while also gaining skills and techniques from our talented instructor. Paint & Sip tickets include a credit for one free beer, cider or craft soda on tap and can be purchased here: catelynkelseydesigns.com/paint-sip/april7

S’mores & Sunsets provides you with the perfect atmosphere for kicking back and roasting marshmallows by our fire-pits – we’ll even provide a free s’mores kit with any adult entree purchase – offered exclusively on Sundays from 4-9pm.

Friday, April 12 – Friday Night Love: Prickly Pear + Limoncello Rose Cider Release & Live Music by Pat Anderson – Introducing a refreshing fusion of flavors, Stable Craft Brewing presents its Limoncello, Prickly Pear, and Rose Cider, a tantalizing blend crafted to delight the senses. This unique cider marries the zesty brightness of Limoncello with the exotic sweetness of prickly pear, perfectly balanced with the delicate floral notes of rose petals. Pat Anderson will be performing live music from 7-10pm so make sure to try this week’s cider while enjoying the show!

Saturday, April 13 at Noon – Britchin’ Brown Renaissance Festival & Ren Fest “Brag About It” Braggot Release – Stable Craft is proud to host our annual Britchin’ Brown Renaissance Festival with the Society for Creative Anachronism (SCA). Join us for a day filled with live combat demos, fire performances by Cirque de Sacrilosa, dancing & arts through the 1500’s, sword swallowing, and a good ole fashioned melee! Make sure to try NEW “Brag About It” Braggot (honey + malt beer conditioned on blueberries & chile puya peppers) while you’re here – our special Ren Fest release. Cider fans can also enjoy our Sly Dry 7% ABV cider on tap: old fashioned, strong & reminiscent of an apple wine.

Sunday, April 14 – Brunch served 12-3pm + S’mores & Sunsets (4-9pm) – Sunday brunch is available 12-3pm – join us for delicious dishes and craft brews! Roast marshmallows over our fire-pits and enjoy s’mores & craft beverages! FREE s’mores kit with purchase of any adult entree from 4-9pm on Sunday’s. *Must show receipt for proof of purchase*

Friday, April 19 – Friday Night Love -Dragonfruit Mango Cider Release & Live music by Savvy – Celebrate Earth Day weekend with our taste of the tropics – showcasing the mouthwatering tropical fruits of Dragonfruit and Mango plus live music by funky jam-band: Savvy, sure to add some flavorful groove to your Friday evening!

Saturday, April 20 – 4/20 Earth Day – Plant & Seed Festival + Live Music by Alex Arbaugh Band – Celebrate Earth Day by joining us on Saturday, 4/20!

We’ll have a wide array of local plant vendors on hand from 12-5pm to purchase or swap both indoor & outdoor plants. Dive into the world of sustainability as you exchange plants/seeds with fellow green thumb enthusiasts, adding diversity to your garden while reducing waste. Join us in honoring Mother Earth and embracing sustainable practices that nurture both our environment and our souls.

We’ll also be hosting a native plant workshop by local master gardener, Jacqueline McCarter, from 1-3pm where you’ll be guided through the importance of indigenous flora, offering insights into their ecological benefits and practical tips for cultivation. Participants will get their hands dirty while creating their very own planter. Tickets for this exclusive course include one credit for a beer, cider or craft soda on tap and can be purchased via the following link: https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/events/earth-day-native-plant-workshop

The fun doesn’t stop there – the Alex Arbaugh Band takes the stage from 7-10pm to cap off the festivities – this is an event you won’t want to miss!

Sunday, April 21 – Sunday Brunch (12-3pm) + Pints & Ponies 1-3pm – Enjoy a tasty brunch & pints of refreshing craft brews while meeting the horses of our farm. We’ll provide the carrots and know how to feed these gentle giants. All children must be supervised by an attentive adult.

Friday, April 26 – Friday Night Love – Strawberry Hibiscus Cider Release & Live Music by Pasquale DiMeo – Strawberry Hibiscus embodies the coming of spring and warmer weather. This delightful cider showcases the delicate notes of hibiscus with the bounty of springtime strawberries. What better way to enjoy this limited release than with live music by local musician, Pasquale DiMeo?

Saturday, April 27 – Basics of Angling Workshop with Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources – Interested in learning the art of fly fishing? We’re pleased to partner with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for this spring class on Saturday, April 27th from 1-4pm. This workshop will cover the basics with Fly Casting Demonstrations and much more!

Saturday, April 27 – Live on Stage – WC EDGAR – Outlaw Country – Stable Craft is pleased to bring national touring artist and singer / songwriter WC Edgars to the stage. WC Edgar has ridden a lot of roads in both rickety vans and million-dollar tour buses since his start in country music playing steel guitar for the likes of Alan Jackson, Tim McGraw, Marty Haggard, Ty England, Dale Watson, as well as The Country Music USA Show at Nashville’s once famed Opryland USA. He performs originals of classic country honky tonk and outlaw country covers from Hanks, Steve Earle, David Allan Coe, Wille, Cash, Haggard & more. Join us for dinner & drinks and enjoy this complimentary show from 7-10pm!

Sunday, April 28 – Brunch served 12-3pm + S’mores & Sunsets (4-9pm) – Celebrate the final Sunday of April with a delicious brunch served 12-3pm. Or roast marshmallows over our fire-pits and enjoy s’mores & craft beverages! FREE s’mores kit with purchase of any adult entree from 4-9pm on Sunday’s. *Must show receipt for proof of purchase

Stable Craft Brewing, recently selected for the 2023 Virginia Green Travel Leader award and also the recipient of the 2022 Green Brewery of the Year, is the first brewery on the East Coast to launch a zero-food waste initiative for its award-winning brewery, restaurant and wedding and banquet facility. The sustainable brewery also grows its own hops, utilizes the brewing wastewater to water their hops, co-ops with a local farmer to use the spent grain for food for the cattle and has planted 1,100 trees on the farm to help with erosion and air quality. Stable Craft offers a sustainable tour by reservation only for guests to get a first-hand look at all of its sustainable initiatives.

For More Information:

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com/