St. John Brewers Launch Cool Out Delta 8 Infused Sparkling Seltzer

MIAMI, Florida – From the founders of St. John Brewers, Kind Grade, LLC introduces Cool Out Delta 8 infused sparkling seltzer. An idea born in the islands, the brand is now expanding distribution in states where D8 is sold and at DrinkCoolOut.com. Beverage industry veterans, Chirag Vyas and Kevin Chipman, deliver a clean crisp premium hemp beverage that is light and refreshing with hints of natural citrus fruit flavors.

Crafted from the highest-quality ingredients consumers expect from Vyas and Chipman, Cool Out’s D8 seltzer is derived from non-GMO hemp grown on certified organic farms in the US. The bioavailability of Cool Out’s water-soluble nanotechnology allows the D8 to absorb quickly into the body providing a faster onset and state of relaxation than consuming other edible cannabinoid products.

The craft beer veterans are best known for their local craft brews and popular tap room concept in the US Virgin Islands. That experience is now taken to Kind Grade, LLC where the duo has the production capacity to scale nationwide while providing consistent quality and availability. Cool Out’s Delta 8 seltzer is the first product to roll out from their new company.

Vyas and Chipman provide the professionalism and industry knowledge from nearly two decades of beverage experience enabling the creation of a product with superior flavor, based in the best science, and delivered in packaging appealing to distributors and customers.

“Staying true to what a seltzer originally started out as is key to market success and customer appeal: a carbonated, lightly flavored drink with no added sugar or sweeteners,” said Kevin Chipman, co-founder, Kind Grade, LLC. “We do not use sweeteners like Erythritol, Stevia, or Sucralose. We are a sugar free product. This gives our seltzer a true clean taste with no palate coating heaviness or aftertaste.”

“We took our time to create a product that provides an amazing customer experience and taste profiles that delight the senses, high product consistency, and deep dedication to consumer safety. We are really excited to be providing the Cool Out line to the Delta 8 marketplace,” said Chirag Vyas, co-founder, Kind Grade, LLC.

Designed to be enjoyed socially or solo, Cool Out eases the mind and body while keeping the head clear tomorrow. An alcohol-free beverage alternative, Cool Out contains zero sugar, zero carbs, zero calories, is gluten free, and sourced from Non-GMO organic hemp.

Each 12 ounce can of the initial release of Cool Out contains 10 mg of Delta 8 in one of three flavors: Citrus, Tropical or Berry.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What is Delta 8?

Delta 8 is one of over 100 cannabinoids that exists naturally in hemp.

Is Delta 8 Marijuana?

No, D8 it is derived from the hemp plant, which is a variety of cannabis that contains less than 0.3% THC. By federal definition, hemp is an agricultural product, and is legal under the 2018 Farm Bill.

How will Delta 8 make me feel?

People say they experience a relaxed body sensation with a feel-good euphoric high that is milder than when consuming THC from marijuana.

About St. John Brewers

St. John Brewers is a craft brewing company located in Cruz Bay on the island of St. John in the US Virgin Islands. Founded in 2004 by Kevin Chipman and Chirag Vyas, the brewery has garnered a loyal following of local craft beer lovers and Virgin Island visitors who return year after year. Bellows International distributes St. John Brewers products throughout the Virgin Islands.

About Kind Grade, LLC

Founded in 2021 by craft brewers, Kevin Chipman and Chirag Vyas, Kind Grade, LLC is based out of Miami, FL and serves the expanding cannabinoid markets in North America. Kind Grade, LLC produces the Cool Out line of infused beverages via distribution partners throughout the United States sourcing natural ingredients including cannabinoids derived from Hemp.

Disclaimer: Consumption of delta 8 can impair your ability to drive a car or operate machinery. Do not consumer if you are pregnant or nursing. Not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. This product is derived from hemp and may contain THC which could result in a failed drug test. This product may contain a total delta-9 THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3% on a dry-weight basis.

For More Information:

https://drinkcoolout.com/