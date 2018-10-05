Squatters Craft Beers to Donate a Portion of Hop Rising Double IPA Sales to Breast Cancer Research

SALT LAKE CITY – Squatters Craft Beers, in partnership with the American Cancer Society’s (ACS) Real Men Wear Pink campaign, is raising funds and awareness for the second year in a row to benefit breast cancer research during October, National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Squatters’ number one selling brand – Hop Rising Double IPA – will wear a pink can for the entire month of October. Squatters Craft Beers has pledged to donate $0.05 for each special can sold during the campaign. New in 2018, Squatters will double down and donate a portion of proceeds from special pink-canned Full Suspension Pale Ale 12-packs.

“We are excited to include an additional Squatters package this year to support the American Cancer Society and generate much-needed funds to combat this devastating disease,” says Senior Marketing Manager for Squatters Craft Beers, Amy Tangaro.

Alongside or in memory of the women in their lives who have been touched by cancer, Real Men Wear Pink advocates will rally to raise funds and awareness during the month of October. Activists are encouraged to don their pinkest gear, mobilize their communities and compete to become the top fundraiser in support of lifesaving research and patient-supporting services.

Squatters Hop Rising is currently sold in 19 states and the pink cans will be distributed throughout, including in Squatters’ home state of Utah, where Hop Rising reigns as the top-selling craft beer in the market. Squatters Full Suspension Pale Ale pink 12-packs will make an appearance in 7 states and are expected to go fast.

“Hop Rising and Full Suspension are two of our most-loved and best-performing beers, and the response we had from last year’s ACS campaign was enormous. We’re excited to be partnering again in 2018,” adds Squatters Craft Beers Chief Operating Officer, Adam Curfew.

According to the ACS Cancer Facts & Figures 2017, an estimated 1,460 women in the state of Utah will be diagnosed with breast cancer and an estimated 270 will die from the disease this year. To read the personal story of how cancer has affected the life and family of Squatters’ salesperson, Keith Riekena, visit http://main.acsevents.org/goto/keith.

For more information on the American Cancer Society Real Men Wear Pink campaign, click here or contact Colt Jarvis with ACS at 801-493-4730 or via email at colt.jarvis@cancer.org.

About Squatters Craft Beers

Utah Brewers Cooperative In 1986, Greg Schirf opened Utah’s first microbrewery, Wasatch Beers and Brew Pub in the resort town of Park City, Utah. Shortly thereafter, Jeff Polychronis and Peter Cole founded Squatters Pub Brewery, Salt Lake City’s original brew pub in 1989. The company currently operates five full-service pubs and a brewery tap room. In 2000, Squatters Craft Beers and Wasatch Brewery merged their brewing operations for draft, bottle and can production, creating Utah Brewers Cooperative. To date, Squatters and Wasatch have brought home 19 World Beer Cups awards and 33 Great American Beer Festival medals. In 2010, Utah Brewers Cooperative received the prestigious U.S. Mid-Size Brewery of the Year award from the Brewers Association.

In 2017, Utah Brewers Cooperative joined a group of independent and like-minded craft breweries known collectively as CANarchy. Sister breweries include Oskar Blues Brewery, Cigar City Brewing, Perrin Brewing, Deep Ellum Brewing and Three Weavers Brewing Company.

Squatters and Wasatch packaged and draft beers are available in 19 states. For more information, please visit www.squatters.com and www.wasatchbeers.com.