Spritz Society Launches With Canned Spritz Cocktails

New York – Spritz Society, a new lifestyle brand that creates elevated beverages and is focused on modernizing the classic Spritz, announced their direct-to-consumer launch that will make their first product offering, a line of sparkling canned Spritz cocktails. Set to make a splash, bring a new energy to the market, and become a category-defining player, the beverage has a base of 100% real white wine made from grapes harvested in California, infused with natural fruit flavors and a touch of effervescence.

Produced in Sonoma, the ready-to-drink natural Spritzes will debut with four key flavors: Grapefruit, Lemonade, Blood Orange, and Pineapple. Each 8.4 oz. can has 6% ABV, 120 calories, and brings a fun, colorful, refreshing, European-inspired twist that makes the elevated cocktail consumed and loved by the masses more accessible and convenient than ever.

One of the notable founders, renowned marketing executive Ben Soffer, aka @BoyWithNoJob, has shared his love for Spritzes with his devoted community on Instagram for years. Eventually, he coined the term “Spritz SZN,” as he became a connoisseur of sorts, ordering Spritzes from different restaurants and bars, rating them, and bonding with his followers over the fan-favorite beverage and the lifestyle it represents.

“I have an intimate relationship with my social community and through our interactions over many years, it became increasingly apparent that there has been a shift within consumers and what they care about when it comes to the beverages they consume,” says Ben Soffer, Co-Founder and CEO of Spritz Society. “When my followers asked for a high-quality, canned Spritz, I took all of these conversations, opinions, and factors into account. Spritz Society is truly an organic response to customer demand- a brand by the people, for the people.”

Realizing there was a gap in the market and an opportunity for a unique, collaborative, empathetic approach to bring this brand to life, the social media savvy content creator tapped into his network, which consists of celebrities, high-profile investors, brand builders, influential tastemakers, and industry titans, to build out an all-star team that worked to transform this shared passion into a tangible business venture. Soffer also responded to his community by creating an activation around National Spritz Day in August 2020, where he personally direct messaged followers asking if they would like to be part of a group that would join the team to collaboratively build, test, and iterate the product in key areas including branding, packaging, and flavors. The community went wild, with thousands responding, leading to the creation of Spritz Society’s Crowdsourced Innovation Team.

With the global RTD market forecasted to grow to $40 billion by 2027, the team led with a consumer-first mentality. By focusing on contemporary preferences including convenience, taste, direct-to-consumer and subscription offerings, lower ABV, and better-for-you ingredients, they strived to create not only a delicious product that consistently meets the highest of standards, but also a community with a deep connection to the brand and everything it embodies.

Members of Spritz Society, the brand’s social community, gain exclusive access to the Spritz Society lifestyle, including product launches, promotions, merchandise drops, events, and more.

