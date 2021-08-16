SpotOn Introduces Reservation Feature Allowing Guests to Confirm Vaccination Status

San Francisco – As cities nationwide impose new regulations on restaurants, SpotOn, a leader in integrated restaurant technology, announced a new feature, allowing customers to affirm their party’s vaccination status when making a reservation through SpotOn Reserve. Since the start of the pandemic, SpotOn has continued to evolve its product suite to arm restaurants and small businesses with the tools they need to maintain compliance, ensure the safety of their teams and customers, and continue growing revenue.

Last week, New York and San Francisco announced new regulations requiring proof of vaccination for indoor activities, including dining at restaurants. In a survey of San Francisco restaurant owners, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association found that over 63% of respondents said they were supportive of such a mandate. However, this is not something that restaurants can implement overnight as they need time to define operating procedures, train their teams, and communicate changes to customers.

With SpotOn Reserve, restaurants now have the ability to prompt customers to confirm their party’s vaccination status when making a reservation or joining a waitlist, with a simple checkmark. The feature is designed to help restaurants communicate vaccination requirements to their guests and avoid confusion at the door, helping restaurant staff to quickly verify vaccination cards and seat guests quickly. Once the ‘Party is Vaccinated’ box is checked and the reservation is submitted, the reservation will be marked with a Vaccination tag in the SpotOn Reserve system. Operators can also choose to make the guest’s confirmation of their party’s vaccination a mandatory requirement for making a reservation.

“Our goal is to help restaurants continue to operate as safely and efficiently as possible as new guidelines are implemented,” stated Doron Friedman, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. “With this new SpotOn Reserve feature, restaurants can clearly communicate their vaccination requirements, ensuring guests are in compliance, eliminating additional steps of service, and assuring the safety of guests and staff.”

Since the start of the pandemic, SpotOn has worked alongside restaurants to help them stay open, operating, and preparing them for the future. From rolling out product innovations like commission-free online ordering at breakneck speed to hiring additional staff and releasing 400+ product innovations in 2020, SpotOn has continued to invest in their clients’ success. The company also waived $1.5M in software fees, assisted in PPP loan applications, and introduced low-cost private lending through SpotOn Capital.

The vaccination feature joins a collection of product innovations designed to help restaurants adapt quickly and get back to business, including:

QR code ordering – Restaurants have faster, safer ways to take orders and payments, and serve more guests with SpotOn QR Code Dine-in Ordering that goes from the customer’s phone directly to the bar or kitchen. No server required.

Online Ordering with Pacing – When cancellations/no-shows happen restaurants can react fast to supplement indoor dining with online orders using SpotOn Order with pacing to control how many (or few) online orders their kitchen can handle.

Data-Driven Reporting – Gives restaurants the insight they need to keep their finger on the pulse of their business and plan for labor and inventory accordingly.

Marketing Tools – Lets restaurants communicate changing guidelines and protocol via email, Facebook and text messaging SpotOn provides restaurateurs with a fully integrated restaurant management platform complemented by 24/7/365 support from Restaurant Success Managers that know restaurants. From a lightning-fast point-of-sale to digital loyalty rewards to build repeat business, SpotOn’s robust hardware and software solutions are built for restaurateurs, by restaurateurs with input from industry leaders like Michael Mina and Matthew Kenney to drive restaurant efficiency and revenue through an incredible customer experience.

About SpotOn

SpotOn’s mission is to give small and midsize businesses a fighting chance, providing innovative software and payment solutions, supported by local and personal service, and delivered at a fair price. A leader in fully integrated restaurant management systems and small business technology, SpotOn offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, reservations, online ordering, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions.

For More Information:

https://www.spoton.com