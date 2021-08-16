SpotOn Introduces Reservation Feature Allowing Guests to Confirm Vaccination Status

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

San Francisco – As cities nationwide impose new regulations on restaurants, SpotOn, a leader in integrated restaurant technology, announced a new feature, allowing customers to affirm their party’s vaccination status when making a reservation through SpotOn Reserve. Since the start of the pandemic, SpotOn has continued to evolve its product suite to arm restaurants and small businesses with the tools they need to maintain compliance, ensure the safety of their teams and customers, and continue growing revenue.

Last week, New York and San Francisco announced new regulations requiring proof of vaccination for indoor activities, including dining at restaurants. In a survey of San Francisco restaurant owners, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association found that over 63% of respondents said they were supportive of such a mandate. However, this is not something that restaurants can implement overnight as they need time to define operating procedures, train their teams, and communicate changes to customers.

With SpotOn Reserve, restaurants now have the ability to prompt customers to confirm their party’s vaccination status when making a reservation or joining a waitlist, with a simple checkmark. The feature is designed to help restaurants communicate vaccination requirements to their guests and avoid confusion at the door, helping restaurant staff to quickly verify vaccination cards and seat guests quickly. Once the ‘Party is Vaccinated’ box is checked and the reservation is submitted, the reservation will be marked with a Vaccination tag in the SpotOn Reserve system. Operators can also choose to make the guest’s confirmation of their party’s vaccination a mandatory requirement for making a reservation.

“Our goal is to help restaurants continue to operate as safely and efficiently as possible as new guidelines are implemented,” stated Doron Friedman, Chief Product Officer at SpotOn. “With this new SpotOn Reserve feature, restaurants can clearly communicate their vaccination requirements, ensuring guests are in compliance, eliminating additional steps of service, and assuring the safety of guests and staff.”

Since the start of the pandemic, SpotOn has worked alongside restaurants to help them stay open, operating, and preparing them for the future. From rolling out product innovations like commission-free online ordering at breakneck speed to hiring additional staff and releasing 400+ product innovations in 2020, SpotOn has continued to invest in their clients’ success. The company also waived $1.5M in software fees, assisted in PPP loan applications, and introduced low-cost private lending through SpotOn Capital.

The vaccination feature joins a collection of product innovations designed to help restaurants adapt quickly and get back to business, including:

QR code ordering – Restaurants have faster, safer ways to take orders and payments, and serve more guests with SpotOn QR Code Dine-in Ordering that goes from the customer’s phone directly to the bar or kitchen. No server required.

Online Ordering with Pacing – When cancellations/no-shows happen restaurants can react fast to supplement indoor dining with online orders using SpotOn Order with pacing to control how many (or few) online orders their kitchen can handle.

Data-Driven Reporting – Gives restaurants the insight they need to keep their finger on the pulse of their business and plan for labor and inventory accordingly.

Marketing Tools – Lets restaurants communicate changing guidelines and protocol via email, Facebook and text messaging SpotOn provides restaurateurs with a fully integrated restaurant management platform complemented by 24/7/365 support from Restaurant Success Managers that know restaurants. From a lightning-fast point-of-sale to digital loyalty rewards to build repeat business, SpotOn’s robust hardware and software solutions are built for restaurateurs, by restaurateurs with input from industry leaders like Michael Mina and Matthew Kenney to drive restaurant efficiency and revenue through an incredible customer experience.

About SpotOn

SpotOn’s mission is to give small and midsize businesses a fighting chance, providing innovative software and payment solutions, supported by local and personal service, and delivered at a fair price. A leader in fully integrated restaurant management systems and small business technology, SpotOn offers end-to-end solutions which include marketing, website development, reservations, online ordering, digital loyalty, review management, and both retail and restaurant point-of-sale (POS) solutions.

For More Information:
https://www.spoton.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/17: Investor Speed Dating: RTD Cocktails 08/19: Brewbound Podcast 08/26: Brewbound Frontlines 09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC)
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brewbound Pitch Slam 12
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More