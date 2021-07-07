Spiceology Teams Up with New Belgium Brewing to Introduce Beer-Infused Blends

SPOKANE, Washington – Spiceology, the fastest-growing spice company in America, announced its latest innovation in partnership with New Belgium Brewing with the release of six new beer-infused blends. The launch of this line follows Spiceology’s 2020 launch of fan favorite beer-infused blends made in collaboration with over-the-fire cooking expert Derek Wolf.

Spiceology and New Belgium Brewing are taking summer barbecue plans by storm with these new rubs, featuring bold summer-inspired flavors. The new beer-infused blends were carefully curated to inspire friends and family to come together and experiment with flavor with innovative profiles, including Citrus Ginger, Habanero Grapefruit, Hot Honey, Moroccan Tagine, Summer BBQ, and Sweet & Sour.

“When you think of Spiceology, you think of big and bold experimentation. And that’s exactly what you think of when you think of New Belgium,” said Tony Reed, Chef and Director of Innovations and Partnerships at Spiceology. “When we had the chance to pair the iconic flavors of New Belgium brands like Fat Tire and Voodoo Ranger with our spices, we knew that the flavors of barbecuing would never be the same.”

Both companies aim to bring delicious flavor to all through spice blends and beer, and most importantly aim to make the world a better place while doing so. At Spiceology, the team believes in better flavor, not just through good ingredients and unique combinations, but also through responsible business practices designed to create a better world, with diversity and inclusion at the heart of the workforce.

63% of the executive leadership team at Spiceology is made up of women, and benefits are offered equitably across the company, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. As a chef-owned and operated company, Spiceology is committed to supporting fellow LGBTQ+ community members all year long through its ‘Love is Love’ product, which donates 10% of sales to a different LGBTQ+ organization every month.

“Just like New Belgium, we believe that business should be a force for good,” said Chip Overstreet, CEO at Spiceology. “While we’ve always been a fan of New Belgium for their delicious beers, this partnership really came to life when we realized our desire to use our business for good was synergistic.”

For 30 years now New Belgium has crafted world class beer while pushing forward solutions to the biggest social and environmental challenges of our time. New Belgium was the first brewery to be alternatively-powered and is a certified B Corp, and recently announced their flagship, Fat Tire, as the first carbon neutral beer in America.

“We’re always evolving at New Belgium and looking for partnerships that support our goal of being a force for good. Collaborating with Spiceology gives us the opportunity to pair our world-class beers with custom-blended rubs while working with a company that shares our values” said Shaun Belongie, VP of Marketing at New Belgium Brewing. “As we celebrate our 30th anniversary this year and look ahead to the future, we remain committed to partnering with brands like Spiceology who give us the opportunity to experiment in ways we haven’t before.”

With this delicious new line of beer-infused rubs, Spiceology and New Belgium invite consumers to come together and experiment with bold flavors both in the kitchen and beyond. Find all six new beer-infused blends on Spiceology’s website.

About Spiceology

Founded in 2013, Spiceology is the fastest-growing privately owned spice company in America. The chef-owned and operated, one-stop spice shop offers more than 300 spices, blends, herbs, chiles, salts, confections, baking kits, fruit and vegetable powders, and modernist cooking ingredients. Operating out of a 25,000-square foot facility with an 115-foot automation line based in Spokane, Washington, Spiceology strives to cater to all eating styles, including products that are kosher, salt-free, sugar-free and dairy-free. Today, Spiceology can be found in retail greats, homes and grills across the globe and in the kitchens of some of the culinary world’s greatest chefs.. The brand is sold direct to consumers and chefs across the U.S. and Canada, with customers as far-reaching as Australia and Dubai.

About New Belgium Brewing

New Belgium Brewing is recognized as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility. Founded in 1991 in Fort Collins, Colorado, the company expanded to Asheville, North Carolina in 2016, Denver, Colorado in 2018, and San Francisco, California in 2021, and is now the 4th largest craft brewery in the U.S. Dedicated to proving that business can be a force for good, New Belgium is a Certified B Corp and was the first brewery to join 1% for the Planet. The brewery has donated over $29 million to charitable causes since 1991. New Belgium is famous for its flagship beer, Fat Tire Amber Ale, along with year-round favorites like Voodoo Ranger IPA, Sour IPA and La Folie Sour Brown Ale; as well as an award-winning wood-aged sour program and innovative limited release beers.

For More Information:

https://spiceology.com