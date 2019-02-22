Spice Trade Brewing Company Reformulates Sun Temple IPA

ARVADA, Colo. — Spice Trade is celebrating the progress of the New Year and their flagship IPA with a redesigned label and perfected recipe for their Sun Temple IPA. The newly refreshed Sun Temple IPA is now available in the market across Spice Trade’s distribution footprint.

Sun Temple was originally developed by Spice Trade’s head brewer, Jeff Tyler, for years as a homebrew recipe in Boston during the initial “haze craze” before the trend made its way across the country and into mainstream brewing. Sun Temple was designed to be an explosion of hop flavor, using El Dorado, Citra and Simcoe hops to deliver notes of peach, mango and candy without the full-bodied thickness possessed by some of the style’s peers.

The new Sun Temple cans pop off the shelf in a vibrant array of orange and red to match the intensely vibrant flavors you are sure to find inside each 12 oz. can.

“We’re excited to launch this finely tuned recipe with a new can design,” said Tyler. “There are a lot of technical challenges with packaging such a hop forward beer. Since the first day of canning we have been subtly tweaking the Sun Temple recipe and brewing procedure to make this beer taste just like the draft version. Late last year we fine tuned the recipe and brewing procedures to perfectly highlight this beer’s huge hop flavor while maintaining a stable haze and body.”

About Spice Trade Brewing

Spice Trade Brewing produces unique beer styles inspired by culinary ingredients and traditions from around the world. Formerly Yak & Yeti Brewpub, Spice Trade is now a stand-alone brewery operating out of Yak & Yeti Restaurant in Arvada Colorado under the direction of Head Brewer Jeff Tyler who joined the company in summer 2016. The brewery handcrafts a wide variety of beer in small batches on a seven barrel brewhouse with a focus on high quality, ingredient centered beer. Find Spice Trade online at spicetradebrewing.com.