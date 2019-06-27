Speakeasy Releases Year-Round New England IPA

SAN FRANCISCO — This week, with a very exciting release, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers kicks off this summer right by releasing its newest addition to our year-round lineup, “Mystic Haze,” a New England style IPA.

As this style becomes increasingly popular, we were looking for a beer to add to our year-round lineup, and it only seemed right to add this hazy IPA to it. Available on draft in the taproom and packaged into 6-pack 12 oz. cans with a not so “traditional” Speakeasy design. With the new can design, we wanted to do something a little different with it to make it stand out from our traditional mafia/mob design lineup. As to some of our followers since the beginning of Speakeasy, do not worry, the classic eyes are still there and the eyes are back!

Brewed with Apollo hops, “Mystic Haze” is not overly bitter, and is dry hopped with Bravo and Calypso hops that gives the IPA notes of pear and red apple in the nose with a hint of grapefruit and herbal dankness ensuring this hazy a tropical paradise at every sip. It has already become a new favorite around the brewery and is growing a very strong interest in the taproom. While the ABV is at 7.1%, it does not disregard on how easy and tasteful of an IPA it is to drink.

While it was released both on draft and in cans in the taproom on Friday June 21, the new “Mystic Haze” 6-pack cans and kegs will be distributed throughout California from northern California to Los Angeles starting this week. Therefore, as we start to work on its growing presence throughout California, we hope to have it in the Arizona market sooner than later.

Stay tuned for more beer news from Speakeasy Ales & Lagers as we continue to bring great beer from the underground to the masses in the Hunters Point district of San Francisco since 1997! Shhh…