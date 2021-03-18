Sparkling Ice Spiked to Expand into 20 Additional Markets

Just in Time for the Return to the Outdoors, Flavorful 80 Calorie Hard Seltzer Continues to Shatter Expectations with Every Sip in New Markets.

SEATTLE – Today, Sparkling Ice Spiked®, the 80 calorie, full-flavored hard seltzer, is announcing its expansion into 20 markets across the U.S. Adventurers and outdoor enthusiasts from the west coast to the mid-west and northern and southern states will now have the opportunity to get a taste of the hard seltzer’s unexpectedly crisp, satisfying flavors. Sparkling Ice Spiked is the perfect companion for those actively pursuing all of life’s moments that exceed expectations.

“We’re thrilled with the feedback received so far with Sparkling Ice Spiked, and we’re so grateful for the support from our distributor and retail partners as we expand into new regions,” said CEO of Sparkling Ice Spiked, Chris Hall. “The brand’s goal is to turn ordinary experiences into extraordinary moments that become lifelong memories. As we head into the warmer spring and summer months, we are inviting consumers across the country to enjoy Spiked as their drink of choice for everyday adventures.”

Beginning in March, Sparkling Ice Spiked will be available at retailers in 20 states across America, adding an additional 10 states to its distribution list in April. The brand plans to have full national distribution in all 50 states by the end of the year.

In 2021, the team behind Sparkling Ice Spiked launched the #ShatterYourExpectations campaign, an initiative aimed to provide consumers with the opportunity to say yes to life’s greatest adventures. Supported through in-store POS and holiday promotions, earned media outreach and mailers, influencer programming, targeted digital media and banner ads, paid social and more, the campaign focuses on making Sparkling Ice Spiked the go-to beverage for elevating life’s everyday moments while shattering expectations every step of the way.

For more information about Sparkling Ice Spiked products, flavors, and availability, please visit www.SparklingIceSpiked.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About Sparkling Ice Spiked ™

Sparkling Ice Spiked hard seltzer contains zero sugar and combines sparkling water, real fruit flavor, and 4% alcohol made from cane sugar. With only 80 calories, Sparkling Ice Spiked offers a full-flavored ready-to-drink hard seltzer in four satisfying flavors: Cherry Lime Cooler, Lemonade Refresher, Ruby Fizz, and Strawberry Citrus Smash. Sparkling Ice Spiked is based in Preston, Washington, with products available at select retail locations nationwide.

