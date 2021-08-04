Sparkling Ice Spiked Continues Expansion into New York

New York – The growing hard seltzer brand, Sparkling Ice Spiked®, has started to trickle its way into the New York market following a spike in consumer interest in which sales are up 140 percent in Q2 of 2021 compared to the previous quarter.

Available in four flavors including Ruby Fizz, Cherry Lime Chiller, Strawberry Citrus Smash, and Lemonade Refresher, Sparkling Ice Spiked will surely shatter expectations with this full-flavored hard seltzer.

Sparkling Ice Spiked is now available in over 500 retail shops across the five boroughs of New York City, as well as Westchester and Long Island. Major retailers include King Kullen, Shop Rite, and Foodtown as well as independent locations scattered throughout the Northeast region.

Sparkling Ice Spiked is delivering its real fruit flavor in the form of a dreamy hard seltzer, with only 80 calories, zero sugar, 1g carbs, and four percent alcohol by volume.

In 2021, the team behind Sparkling Ice Spiked launched the #ShatterYourExpectations campaign, an initiative aimed to provide consumers with the opportunity to say yes to life’s greatest adventures. Supported through in-store POS and holiday promotions, earned media outreach and mailers, influencer programming, targeted digital media and banner ads, paid social and more, the campaign focuses on making Sparkling Ice Spiked the go-to beverage for elevating life’s everyday moments – from being the perfect pairing for social gatherings to celebrating the perfect sunset – while shattering expectations every step of the way.

About Sparkling Ice Spiked

Sparkling Ice Spiked hard seltzer is made with zero sugar and combines sparkling water, real fruit flavor, and 4% alcohol by volume made from cane sugar. With only 80 calories, Sparkling Ice Spiked offers a full-flavored ready-to-drink hard seltzer in four satisfying flavors: Cherry Lime Cooler, Lemonade Refresher, Ruby Fizz, and Strawberry Citrus Smash. Sparkling Ice Spiked is based in Preston, Washington, with products available at select retail locations nationwide.

http://www.sparklingicespiked.com

