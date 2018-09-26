SouthNorte Beer Co. Celebrates First Anniversary with Chef-Inspired Beer

SAN DIEGO – Founded at the crossroads of cultures, SouthNorte Beer Co. seeks to embrace the best of both sides of the border, and this limited-edition anniversary release is no exception. SouthNorte Brewmaster Ryan Brooks took inspiration from esteemed Baja chef, Javier Plascencia, to brew a beer that expertly pairs with one of the chef’s most popular dishes—his grilled octopus. The result is a delicious beer and food pairing that celebrates SouthNorte’s Aniversario 1 in a truly unique and collaborative way.

“When we first started talking about what to brew for our first anniversary, I knew I wanted it to be something very special,” says Brewmaster Ryan Brooks. “The concept for this release started with the idea to craft a delicious beer and food pairing. We approached Chef Plascencia and he graciously shared the recipe for his famous Finca Altozano octopus,” says Brooks. Chef Plascencia’s dish has layers of complex citrus and umami flavors that served as the inspiration for Brewmaster Brooks’ Saison.

“I wanted to create a dry and earthy saison that cuts through the richness of the dish and offers an effervescent counterpoint, without overwhelming the citrus notes of the octopus,” says Brooks. Brooks added his SouthNorte spin to a traditional saison by adding Mexican honey to help dry out the beer, as well as the Mexican herb epazote, for a subtle, earthy bitterness. Finally, the beer was “dry-hopped” with cilantro for a lingering herbal freshness. “The spicy yeast character of the saison is the perfect canvas for exploring additional spices like the epazote and cilantro,” says Brooks. “I love the way this beer turned out and I am excited for fans to try recreating chef’s recipe at home and then pairing it with this beer.”

SouthNorte’s Aniversario 1 will debut at the Valle Food & Wine Festival and will be available for distribution throughout San Diego beginning October 1, 2018. The beer is available in a limited-edition 750ml bottle and features a neck hanger with Chef Javier Plascencia’s octopus recipe so fans can recreate the pairing at home. For more information about SouthNorte, visit www.southnorte.com. Crafted with an accent, hecho en San Diego. ¡Salud!

Label Copy:

We know that life’s more interesting when two worlds meet. So, it only seemed fitting that our first anniversary should meld the best of San Diego y Baja. We collaborated with esteemed Valle de Guadalupe chef, Javier Plascencia, to craft a dish to serve as the inspiration for our beer. Javier’s recipe is layered with citrus, spice and umami, giving our Brewmaster the flavor roadmap for this new-world Saison. Layered with complex spice and a dry, refreshing finish, we brewed this celebratory ale with Mexican honey, and epazote, then dry-hopped with fresh cilantro. We hope that one sip of this pairing transports you to the crossroads. ¡Salud!

Beer Specs:

ABV: 7.5%

Special ingredients: Mexican honey, epazote, cilantro

Available: San Diego y Baja California

Format: 750ml bottle and draft

About SouthNorte

Established in 2016, SouthNorte was born at the crossroads of cultures, where the blend of energies, wisdom, and talents equal more than the sum of the parts. We are brewers, makers and travelers wanting to see where we can take beer. And where it can take us. We explore the best of what each lado brings to the table. We cross borders and brew locally. We craft with an accent. We are SouthNorte. Inspired by Mexico. Crafted with an accent, hecho en San Diego. Taste the combinación. For more information, visit southnorte.com.