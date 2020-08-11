Southern Tier Distilling Company Launches New Pumking Whiskey

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. — Pumking Whiskey is our newest high proof spirit brought to you by the award-winning spirit makers at Southern Tier Distilling Company. Much like its wildly popular namesake ale from Southern Tier Brewing Company, Pumking Whiskey is “pumpkin pie in a – now -shot glass”.

The growing popularity of flavored whiskeys, with up-front and unmistakable aromas create a great opportunity for Pumking Whiskey. With rich flavors or pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates with a rich sweetness and mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect. Pumking Whiskey is available at the distillery in Lakewood, New York and areas of New Jersey beginning in August and will make its way into the rest of their current footprint (NY, NJ, OH, MI, DE, MD) in September as well as in Southern Tier and Victory Brewing Company Taproom locations.

Pumking Whiskey is made from our handcrafted whiskey with natural pumpkin spice flavors and ingredients carefully calibrated by experienced craft leaders from years of crafting beverages across spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas and beer. “We wanted to make something that reinforced our bonds to the brewery, and something that would be unique to craft spirits. Pumking Ale is recognized far and away as one of the best pumpkin beers ever made. As that family of beers has grown, it includes an imperial stout, nitro, and a solid list of other flavor variations like the new Cold Brew Coffee Pumking, so it made a lot of sense for the distillery to keep running with those innovations,” said Phin DeMink, founder of Southern Tier Brewing and Southern Tier Distilling.

The two Southern Tiers are known for bold flavors. Pumking Whiskey is the latest in a long line spanning spirits, canned cocktails, seltzers, beer and cider. Beyond tasting great as a shot, Pumking Whiskey makes spectacular cocktails like the iconic King & Cola, and the King Abides with coffee liqueur, vodka and cream, among others at www.stdcspirits.com.

The distillery is located on the same spot as the original Southern Tier Brewing Company, across the road from the current home of the brewery in rural Lakewood, New York. For more information, please visit www.stdcspirits.com.

About Southern Tier

In November 2019, Bold Rock joined the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family of brands which also includes Southern Tier Brewing Company, Victory Brewing Company and Sixpoint Brewery. Collectively the company is a top ten regional craft brewer in the U.S. and has a leadership position in eight of the country’s top 50 markets for craft beers. ABV is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has operations in Brooklyn, NY, Lakewood, NY, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, and metro Philadelphia.

For More Information:

https://southerntierdistilling.com/