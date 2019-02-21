Southern Tier Brewing Company to Release 3 New Year-Round Offerings

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. – Southern Tier Brewing Company announces the launch of three new year-round brands to add to its existing portfolio. With these new brands, Southern Tier is inviting consumers to “ghost” their go-to beer. Paying homage to the idea of making a change in favor of finding a better option, Southern Tier’s newest marketing program encourages consumers to break out of their daily routine and try beers that showcase elevated taste profiles.

“There is a lot of talk about ingredients and processing right now in the beer community. At Southern Tier, each new beer is carefully thought out, researched, and executed in a way that exceeds the new, higher standard of today’s craft consumer, while also elevating their drinking experience,” said chief marketing officer, Derek Detenber.

The new lineup includes three new brands. Swipe Light gives consumers a lighter craft option. Lake Shore Fog is a new entrant into the trendy hazy IPA category. Finally, Nu Juice IPA provides consumers with a “new” take on the everyday IPA.

Swipe past calories, match with taste — Swipe Light bridges the gap between craft beer flavor and lower calorie, easier drinking beers. This refreshing ale is perfect for occasions where craft drinkers are looking for lighter options but still want more flavor than other light beers offer. Swipe Light provides both the flavor and drinkability that craft consumers are looking for. At 4% ABV and only 110 calories, it’s lighter than other craft options. But because it’s brewed with a focus on flavor, Swipe Light delivers more complexity for a truly ‘craft’ drinking experience.

The good kind of hazy and undefined – With the explosive growth seen in the hazy, juicy IPA style, Southern Tier’s brewing team set out to craft a brew to make its own mark in the segment. Lake Shore Fog began its development and testing in Southern Tier’s Pittsburgh taproom. Over the course of a year, and thousands of consumer interactions, Lake Shore Fog was refined and optimized. Lake Shore Fog’s final iteration is loaded up with Mosaic, Citra and Amarillo hops and is dry hopped in 4 different ways. This process affords the brew an initial sweetness balanced by a dry and mild finish. After releasing in draft in Q4 of 2018, Lake Shore Fog has quickly become a fan favorite, fueling the launch of 16oz 4 pack cans.

All the juice without the squeeze — Southern Tier leveraged the latest brewing techniques and ingredients to relaunch Nu Skool as Nu Juice. This brand serves as a platform that will continually reinvent itself based on current IPA trends, maintaining relevance and intrigue among IPA consumers. The version delivers the juiciest burst of hops for a trending IPA taste that is accompanied by a new package look.

“Southern Tier started with a passion for brewing and for pushing the boundaries of what craft beer can be. Experimentation has always been at the core of what we do,” explains Phin DeMink, founder of Southern Tier Brewing Company. “After more than a year of fine-tuning, we’re excited to finally release a “craft light” ale and our take on a “hazy, juicy” IPA. And, the Nu Juice concept pushes us to stay on the leading edge of IPA innovation. These are new brands for us, but ones on that we’re thrilled to put the Southern Tier stamp on.”

These brews will launch in March 2019 in draught and a variety of packaged formats.

About Southern Tier Brewing Company

After several years of professional brewery experience in Chicago, founders Phineas and Sara DeMink had a vision of bringing craft beers to a region rich in brewing heritage, but essentially devoid of production breweries. Southern Tier Brewing began in 2002 with second-hand equipment in the rural countryside near Lakewood, New York. By 2005, STBC covered most of the state as well as Pennsylvania. Demand soon outgrew capacity, and in 2009 a new brewery was built on adjacent property. Several additions later, a new 110-barrel brewhouse was constructed in late winter of 2013 and by autumn a 45,000-sq-ft distribution center, and a water treatment facility were opened. Continuous investments in quality, team, tools, and technology have helped STBC grow into one of the top