Southern Star Brewing Partners with 25 Breweries to Release Houston Daisy Chain

CONROE, Texas — Sam Wright, Southern Star’s production manager, has launched his brain child Daisy Chain for a second year. The Houston Daisy Chain was a vision of his to not only show case what Houston breweries can do but also rally Houston after the devastating hurricane Harvey in 2017.

This is the first of it’s kind in the brewing scene in the United States. The premise is very easy and is inclusive too, you do not need to be a large brewery to participate .  We used a very specific yeast strain and then  a set of breweries would pick up the yeast from us and would brew any style they wish.  Then another set of breweries would follow suit till all who wanted to participate were finished. This year we have added to the number of breweries from 2018, we currently have 25 other breweries. Please follow the Daisy Chain Face Book Page for a list of all the breweries and the specific styles they will produce.

We at Southern Star Brewing have decided to brew our NEIPA and is a wonderful unfiltered IPA… Super juicy with wonderful stone fruit and super sessionable coming in at 525% abv. This year we have decided to add very limited packaging as well as draft to our line up. You may be able to find it out side of Houston so good luck.

Southern Star will also be partnering with the 25 breweries mentioned for pint nights to show case all of our beers!

So here is cheers to 11 years of brewing beers!

