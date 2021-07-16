South Carolina’s Peak Drift Brewing Co. Details Announced

COLUMBIA, SC – A new brewery is coming to 3452 North Main St. in 2022. Peak Drift Brewing will provide Columbia residents with a large space to eat, drink, and be active. The brewery will be owned by siblings, Sara and Greg Middleton.

Ownership announced the brewery’s name and its new master brewer, Ashley Kinart-Short. Ashley earned a degree in Biology from the University of Wisconsin and worked her way up the ladder until she reached the title of master brewer at Capital Brewery, one of Wisconsin’s oldest regional craft breweries, in 2015.

“When we were coming up with the concept for Peak Drift Brewing, we knew we wanted to do something truly special.” Sara Middleton continued, “In 2020, only about 10% of craft beer was produced by females, and we are ecstatic to be one of the breweries working to advance that number.”

The Middletons assembled a project team with a deep expertise in historic preservation and adaptive reuse. Partners like United Community Bank, Inc, Rogers & Lewis, Lambert Architects, and Mashburn Construction are undertaking the 63,000 square-foot building’s comprehensive rehabilitation.

Sara Middleton said, “This project would not be possible without opportunity zone legislation proposed by Sen. Tim Scott. It allowed a viable reason to select this building and bring family-supporting jobs to a community that deserves trust and investment.”

Lee Mashburn, president of Mashburn Construction, said, “The Peak Drift Brewery concept is a perfect illustration of the collaboration of like-minded, community-focused partners. We look forward to working again with the Middleton family to continue Mashburn’s vision of ‘Building Better Communities.”

Scott Lambert, president of Lambert Architects and Construction, stated, “Our firm is proud to lead the design of this significant historic rehab, realizing the owner’s vision while continuing the transformation of the N. Main corridor. The expansive facility will create an exciting new destination for residents and visitors while serving as a catalyst for future investments.”

Greg Middleton said, “This is a proud moment for this community and our family. We have worked with neighborhood leaders during this project because Peak Drift will be about more than just the beer; if you can share a pint together, you can meet your neighbors, and actually grow a community.”

For More Information:

https://www.peakdriftbrewing.com/