South Carolina’s Peak Drift Brewing Co. Details Announced

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

COLUMBIA, SC – A new brewery is coming to 3452 North Main St. in 2022. Peak Drift Brewing will provide Columbia residents with a large space to eat, drink, and be active. The brewery will be owned by siblings, Sara and Greg Middleton.

Ownership announced the brewery’s name and its new master brewer, Ashley Kinart-Short. Ashley earned a degree in Biology from the University of Wisconsin and worked her way up the ladder until she reached the title of master brewer at Capital Brewery, one of Wisconsin’s oldest regional craft breweries, in 2015.

“When we were coming up with the concept for Peak Drift Brewing, we knew we wanted to do something truly special.” Sara Middleton continued, “In 2020, only about 10% of craft beer was produced by females, and we are ecstatic to be one of the breweries working to advance that number.”

The Middletons assembled a project team with a deep expertise in historic preservation and adaptive reuse. Partners like United Community Bank, Inc, Rogers & Lewis, Lambert Architects, and Mashburn Construction are undertaking the 63,000 square-foot building’s comprehensive rehabilitation.

Sara Middleton said, “This project would not be possible without opportunity zone legislation proposed by Sen. Tim Scott. It allowed a viable reason to select this building and bring family-supporting jobs to a community that deserves trust and investment.”

Lee Mashburn, president of Mashburn Construction, said, “The Peak Drift Brewery concept is a perfect illustration of the collaboration of like-minded, community-focused partners. We look forward to working again with the Middleton family to continue Mashburn’s vision of ‘Building Better Communities.”

Scott Lambert, president of Lambert Architects and Construction, stated, “Our firm is proud to lead the design of this significant historic rehab, realizing the owner’s vision while continuing the transformation of the N. Main corridor. The expansive facility will create an exciting new destination for residents and visitors while serving as a catalyst for future investments.”

Greg Middleton said, “This is a proud moment for this community and our family. We have worked with neighborhood leaders during this project because Peak Drift will be about more than just the beer; if you can share a pint together, you can meet your neighbors, and actually grow a community.”

For More Information:
https://www.peakdriftbrewing.com/

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
07/22: Brewbound Data Club w/ Lester Jones, Chief Economist, NBWA 07/22: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond 07/29: Brewbound Frontlines: Misogyny and Misconduct in the Beer Industry 08/05: Brewbound Podcast 08/10: Public Relations Speed Dating
View the Full Content Calendar
back
The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020 Brew Talks Virtual
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More