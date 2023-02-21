South Carolina Brewers Guild Conference & Trade Show Returns

COLUMBIA, S.C.— The South Carolina Brewers Guild, the trade organization representing the interests of the state’s 130 independent craft breweries, is excited to announce the return of its annual Conference and Trade Show on Feb. 28 and March 1, 2023. The event, presented by Frontier Mechanical, will host representatives from breweries and affiliate industries at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, offering critical education, outreach, and networking opportunities to the people and the companies that power the Palmetto State’s $860 million craft beer industry.

The theme for 2023, and for many of the guild’s efforts throughout the year, is “Into the Future”. As the number of South Carolina craft beer enthusiasts and producers have continued to grow, the Guild’s focus now turns to modernization and progress. Over the course of the Trade Show’s 15 seminars and countless opportunities for collaboration and coordination, South Carolina’s brewing industry will be able to develop and expand upon the skills that have seen it become among the most exciting and passionate in the Southeast.

“Our membership seeks to modernize the regulatory environment for South Carolina’s craft breweries, thereby ensuring that these small, locally owned businesses have the ability to grow without undue, government-imposed burdens,” stated Campbell Mims, association manager for the guild. “One year ago, this event was our association’s first attempt to collaborate with and engage the brewing industry in our state; but today we celebrate how far the guild has come with South Carolina’s signature tribute to craft beer.”

Progress, however, requires vision, and the guild is excited to announce its two keynote speakers for the Conference and Trade Show. Bump Williams, of Bump Williams Consulting, is among the most respected data analysts in the beverage industry and brings years of experience in spotting the patterns within the ebbs and flows of the market as breweries look to navigate the challenging waters of growth. Joining him will be Dr. J. Nikol Jackson-Beckham, who serves as leader of the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion department of the Brewers Association, and founder of Crafted for All, a professional development platform focused on increasing opportunities within the craft beverage industry for people of all backgrounds and communities.

“It is a benchmark illustrating the progress our guild has made in recent months to have high-caliber, industry leaders, like Bump Williams and Dr. J, join us in our efforts to promote, protect and modernize South Carolina’s craft beer industry,” stated Pearce Fleming, president of the S.C. Brewers Guild Board of Directors. “I am thrilled for our members to benefit from the knowledge the keynote speakers, breakout presenters and regulatory agencies provide as a value during the two-day event.”

Adding to the excitement and celebration of the industry, the Conference and Trade Show will also include the presentation of awards for the South Carolina Brewers Cup, the guild’s official statewide beer competition. With over 315 beer entries in the first BJCP certified competition in the guild’s history, this year’s event is already proving to be a coveted award for all members involved.

About the South Carolina Brewers Guild

The South Carolina Brewers Guild is a non-profit trade association advocating for and representing the state’s thriving craft beer community through its pillars of education, outreach, and support. Its more than 80 member breweries aspire to be leaders in the Southeast in product quality and social impact, furthering the vision of a better beer industry for customers, brewers, and the community alike.

About the SCBG Conference & Trade Show

The mission of the South Carolina Brewers Guild Conference and Trade Show is to provide our members and affiliates with the highest standards of educational and professional growth, as well as networking opportunities for mutual support and collaboration. The Conference also serves to provide funding for the South Carolina Brewers Guild in its mission to grow and promote the Palmetto State’s independent craft brewing industry.

