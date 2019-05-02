South Beach Brewing Company Cans Blood Orange Sunset IPA

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – South Beach Brewing Company has canned its award-winning Blood Orange Sunset IPA.

Recognized by Forbes.com as one of this country’s top ten summer fruit beers, South Beach Brewing’s Blood Orange Sunset IPA has been well-received since its launch in October of 2017. The beer hit the Miami Beach scene at the brewery’s leading South Beach location, the Kimpton’s famous Surfcomber Hotel. By popular demand, the IPA was released in bottles in August of 2018; it then continued to gain traction from West Palm Beach down to the Florida Keys. Increasing requests for the beer at glass-free and poolside locations led to the recent release in cans.

“Since Florida is famous for its citrus crops, especially oranges, we wanted to pay homage to our home state by brewing with 100% locally-sourced Florida oranges. Moreover, as Florida is the warmest state in the continental United States, dehydration is a concern; for this reason, we have included a proprietary electrolyte in all of our beer formulas,” said Lorenzo Borghese, President, and Co-founder of South Beach Brewing Company.

“We are extremely excited about the demand for our flagship beer. As of March 2019, our sales have increased by over 300% year to date. With the introduction of cans, we expect sales to continue to dramatically climb,” said Robert Jaggers, Vice President of Sales and Co-founder.

About South Beach Brewing Company

South Beach Brewing Company was established in 2017 by co-owners Prince Lorenzo Borghese, who is known for his appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” in 2006, and Robert Jaggers. This story began when Shipyard Brewing Company – known for award-winning handcrafted beer recipes which include their Pumpkinhead seasonal beer and Monkey Fist IPA – made the 1,600 mile voyage south. The purpose of this voyage was to make South Beach their second home-port through a collaboration with South Beach Brewing Company. They have assisted in creating South Beach Brewing’s unique portfolio of beers: the Strawberry Orange Mimosa ‘The Brunch Beer’, a South Peach Shandy, the Sunshine State Pale Ale, and their flagship Blood Orange Sunset IPA. South Beach Brewing’s three fruit beers all contain 100% real juices and electrolytes. The brewery’s branding is all designed by South Beach’s favorite local artist, David “LEBO” Lebatard.