Sonder Brewing to Release Quacky American Lager

MASON, Ohio – Sonder Brewing brewed Quacky, American Lager, in collaboration with the Freestore Foodbank’s Rubber Duck Regatta 25th Anniversary Feed A Child campaign. Quacky six-packs will be launching into Kroger stores this week to compliment Kroger’s sponsorship of the Rubber Duck campaign.

The Freestore Foodbank of Cincinnati along with corporate sponsors sell ducks during the month of August and each duck sold helps feed a child or family in the community.

“We are honored to have Sonder partner with such an amazing organization and such a great cause,” said Justin Neff, President of Sonder Brewing. “We brewed Quacky as a light-style, easy drinking lager that is a perfect fit for Summer days and watching the launch of 200,000 ducks into the Ohio River.”

Sonder will donate a portion of each Quacky six-pack sold to the Rubber Duck campaign.

Sonder will also feature the Freestore Foodbank as it’s Givin’ On A Prayer charity beer for the month of August. For every Quacky pint sold in the Sonder taproom in August, Sonder will donate 10% of the proceeds to the Freestore Foodbank. A launch party will be held on Tuesday, August 6 in the Sonder taproom in Mason, Ohio, where Sonder will have Regatta ducks available for purchase as well as donate 20% of Quacky sales for the day.

For more information about Sonder Brewing visit sonderbrewing.com.

For more information about the Freestore Foodbank’s Rubber Duck Regatta, visit rubberduckregatta.org.

