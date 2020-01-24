CHIMACUM, Wash. — Solstice Saffron Botanical Cider returns to Finnriver Cidery!

Finnriver is pleased to announce our new sourcing relationship with Portland-area saffron grower, Tanya Golden. Each year at the winter solstice, Finnriver begins the fermentation of our late winter botanical craft cider— Solstice Saffron. This bright seasonal release features organically grown apples infused with toasted fennel and organic anise pods and — new this year— saffron grown in Oregon. This lightly carbonated cider, one of five in Finnriver’s seasonal botanical series, is released in late winter and is generally available through March.

Saffron, first cultivated in ancient Greece, originates from a flower called crocus sativus—commonly known as the “saffron crocus,” and is considered one of the world’s most rare and costly spices. Growing saffron requires exquisitely careful hand-harvesting methods and a great commitment of attention and intention. Finnriver seeks to find regional sources for their seasonal cider ingredients and when their previous local saffron grower lost his crop due to deer impact, they were delighted to learn about Tanya’s new endeavor. Located just outside of Portland in North Plains, OR, Golden Saffron Co. was founded in 2018 by visionary Tanya Golden. Tanya has over 20 years’ experience working as an herbalist and 3rd generation sustainable agriculture farmer, while taking pride in and staying connected to her indigenous ancestry. From laying the foundations of the greenhouses and crop beds to hand picking each stem with love, Tanya brings a conscious joy and passion to her work and community offerings. You can learn more at her website: goldensaffronco.com.

“We deeply appreciate the direct connections that growers have to their land and to their crops, and to the stories that have carried them into agriculture. The Botanical Cider series has brought us into relationships with a range of wonderful folks throughout the region who provide organically and thoughtfully grown or wild-harvested ingredients for these seasonally released fermentation’s,” said Crystie Kisler, co-founder of Finnriver Farm & Cidery.

Solstice Saffron is available for purchase in Finnriver distribution territories around the country, onsite at our Cider Garden Taproom on Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, as well as online at Finnriver.com.The Finnriver crew farms and ferments on 80 acres of organic fields and orchard in the Chimacum Valley, along a salmon stream on the north Olympic Peninsula of Washington. Their mission is to reconnect people to the land that sustains us and to grow community. They seek to create deep-rooted and fruitful connections at their farm-based taproom and rural gathering space. Finnriver’s farm and orchard is Certified Organic and Salmon Safe and the company is a Certified B Corporation, seeking to make business a force for good. Learn more at finnriver.com

For More Information: finnriver.com/ciders/solstice-saffron