Soldiers’ Angels Launches ‘Hops for Heroes’ to Brew Support for America’s Service Members and Veterans

SAN ANTONIO, TX – The national nonprofit Soldiers’ Angels announced it is inviting professional craft breweries of all sizes to brew a custom recipe, Homefront IPA™, as a fun and unique way to raise funds and honor U.S. service members, veterans, and their families. Hops for Heroes will run from Memorial Day through Veterans Day. Using supplies donated by corporate sponsors and partners, breweries that sign on commit to donating all net proceeds from tap room or packaged beer sales of Homefront IPA™ to Soldiers’ Angels. The nonprofit will in turn use the funds to support its service programs, which provided support to over 982,141 service members, veterans, wounded heroes, and their families in 2021 alone.

After pausing last year due to COVID-restrictions in tap rooms, the Hops for Heroes program returns in 2022 with four initial breweries:

Founders Brewing Co. (Grand Rapids and Detroit, Mich.)

Center of the Universe Brewing Co. (Ashland, Va.)

1700 Brewing (Newport News, Va.)

Palm Harbor Brewery (Palm Harbor, Fl.)

Amy Palmer, President & CEO of Soldiers’ Angels, said, “Craft breweries not only produce great beer that people love, they are deeply invested in their local communities and the people who live there. Since the program began, we’ve been overwhelmed by the support that the craft beer community has shown to our veterans, military members, and their families as they know every sip supports our troops. Once again, we look forward to working with partnering breweries that want to give back to those who volunteered to serve our nation.”

Soldiers’ Angels is a national nonprofit headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton. Through its global network of tens of thousands of volunteers, it fulfills the mission of providing aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families through a variety of ways— from shipping care packages to deployed service members to providing food assistance to low-income and homeless veterans, and more.

Chris Ray from Center of the Universe Brewing Co. said, “Hops for Heroes and Homefront IPA™ have always been a source of pride at Center of the Universe since we started the program back in 2011. Now, with Soldiers’ Angels at the helm, we are excited to once again produce this amazing beer for an even greater cause!”

Kevin Mead from 1700 Brewing said, “We are extremely proud to be part of the Hops for Heroes campaign this year. Our brewery is 100 percent veteran owned and operated, and giving back to the veteran community is one of our founding principles. To be part of a program that gives 100 percent of all proceeds to support underserved veterans and families just makes sense and we are honored to do our part in support of Soldiers’ Angels.”

Rose Post from Palm Harbor Brewery said, “We are honored and excited to be working with Soldiers’ Angels and the Hops for Heroes program this year. We hold in highest regard those who have served in our nation’s armed forces and believe that they are worthy of our full support. We share a deep concern that our veterans and their families are often overlooked and underserved, and we are happy to dedicate 100 percent of the profits from our special Homefront IPA™ to this worthy cause.”

About Soldiers’ Angels

Soldiers’ Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid, comfort, and resources to the military, veterans, and their families. Founded in 2003 by the family of General George Patton, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers’ Angels “Angel” volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their fam.

About Center of the Universe Brewing Company

Center of the Universe Brewing Co was founded in 2012 and is located in Ashland, Va. It strives to lift up its community through the creation of world class beers and dedication to its philanthropic missions. At Center of the Universe, it all revolves around the beer and the people who enjoy it.

About 1700 Brewing

1700 Brewing is a nano brewery that offers a high turnover on fresh brews with a relaxing atmosphere, in the heart of Newport News, VA. This is a veteran owned and operated brewery that pays tribute to all of our service members with every beer we pour.

For More Information:

https://soldiersangels.org/hops-for-heroes/