Societe Brewing Adds Bulbous Flowers to Core Lineup

SAN DIEGO, California – Available starting in March, San Diego-based Societe Brewing has launched the newest addition to its core lineup, Bulbous Flowers, a 7% ABV Hazy IPA. Coming back as a fan favorite and Societe’s first true Hazy IPA, Bulbous Flowers has been granted ‘Core Lineup’ status solidifying Hazy IPAs as more than just a fad, but a beer that’s around for the long haul.

Supporting its ethos to create everyday world-class beers, Bulbous Flowers is a sticky and fresh Hazy IPA with a West Coast finish to add to its drinkability. Still distinctive of Societe’s style, Bulbous Flowers has mild bitterness, with a slight sweetness and heavy tropical/pineapple flavors resulting in a mildly carbonated beer with a medium body that still finishes dry and clean. Using Citra, Simcoe and Mosaic hops blended with 2-Row and Oats malts for a full bloom of hops with an unfiltered aura, making for a year-round daydream of freshly squeezed citrus. Founded on the idea that beer is the world’s greatest social uniter, Societe’s core lineup offers a selection of beer that is both world-class and approachable including Societe’s staple and flagship IPA The Pupil (7.5% ABV), The Coachman (4.9% ABV) a hoppy and light Session IPA, Light Beer (4.5% ABV) a perfect for summer lager style beer, The Harlot (5.7% ABV) a light Blonde Ale and now Bulbous Flowers (7.0% ABV) the lineups first Hazy IPA. This newest addition to the core lineup will come with new psychedelic playful packaging, reflective of the new Hazy category with orange-y tropical flavors and aromas.

Societe Brewing Founder Douglas Hasker explains, “Bulbous Flowers was the first ever Hazy IPA we brewed and right away it just took off. It came from our ‘Presently Drinking’ quarterly IPA series where we like to experiment with different IPA techniques, and it remains the most popular release from that series that we have ever done. Once it was gone, people wouldn’t stop requesting it in our taproom. So, when we decided to introduce a hazy IPA into our core line-up this year it was a no-brainer: it had to be Bulbous Flowers. Juicy orange, tropical aromas but true to Societe-style IPA’s with a clean dry finish. It’s important to us that you get the full crafted hazy experience but it’s accessible and available everyday.”

The Hazy IPA is available in 12oz six packs year-round, online and in select stores throughout California and at the Societe Tasting Room in Clairemont, San Diego.

https://www.societebrewing.com